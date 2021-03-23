Writesonic uses AI to create engaging copy for all your content marketing and sales

TLDR: With Writesonic, AI can start creating all the smart, engaging copy you need for advertising, social media, web pages, and more without paying an expensive copywriter.

If your business or brand doesn’t have a reasoned content marketing strategy, you’re really putting yourself behind the 8-ball. With so much depending on the copy used to promote and sell that brand, it’s no surprise that more than half of organizations reported they had specialized writers in-house for tackling their specific content marketing needs.

But if you can’t afford the luxury of an on-staff copywriter, that doesn’t absolve you of the need for getting your ad copy, social media posts, product descriptions and the rest of your writing assignments handled correctly.

With a Writesonic Starter Plan ($69.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can leverage artificial intelligence to do that work for your brand, generating copy that boosts traffic and drives sales at a fraction of the cost of that staff copy pro.

The process is incredibly simple. Writesonic members choose the type of content they need, including everything from landing page text, to an ad tagline, to a pithy blog post or product writeup. Then, you give Writesonic a nudge with just a line or two describing what you want to say with your message.

With that, you hit the Generate button — and Writesonic picks up the ball. It takes your topic and selling points into account, then creates up to a dozen different copy variants that clearly make your case in active, engaging language that puts your brand in its best possible light.

Any content creation is only as good as the brain at its center, so Writesonic is helped by one of the biggest brains in all of tech. Writesonic is powered by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence research laboratory, and their revolutionary Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) technology.

Their model uses deep learning to scour the web and match with high-performing content from top brands to not only produce text for you, but copy that actually sounds like it was written by a human. Of course, it also never forgets that copy needs to entertain, educate, and even score well with finicky search engine algorithms.

Ideal for entrepreneurs, copywriters, marketers, and sales teams, Writesonic copy can generate more leads, raise sales and amplify brand recognition, all while your people spend less time and money investing in copywriting.

This Writesonic Starter Plan offers lifetime access and 25 credits per month for handling all of your content creation needs. A $5,340 value, that plan is now available for just $69.99.

Prices are subject to change.

