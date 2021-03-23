It doesn’t look like a guitar, but the PocketGuitar will still absolutely stun you with its sound

TLDR: The PocketGuitar is less than 2 inches long, but sounds and lets users play like a full sized guitar for new learners and experienced players alike.

Kurt Cobain got his first guitar as a 14th birthday present from an uncle, then took a month of guitar lessons to figure it all out. Jimi Hendrix was 15 when his dad bought him an acoustic guitar for $5, which the instantly smitten kid learned to play by ear.

Learning to play guitar isn’t just a pursuit. It’s a passion. Now, rather than waiting for a gift or a cheap throwaway or having to build one yourself, anyone can chase their guitar god dreams without even needing to own a real guitar.

The PocketGuitar is a Bluetooth-enabled, AI-driven device that can help newbies pick up the basics of guitar playing, but without the burden of carrying around a full-sized guitar.

The PocketGuitar doesn’t even look like a guitar. At less than 2 inches long, it actually looks a heck of a lot more like a traditional guitar pick than an instrument. But the real power is the tech inside. Once it’s synced via Bluetooth to the Aeroband app, it’s basically like playing air guitar, with a playing interface formed out of thin air.

Your right hand pinches while your left hand switches chords to the beat, duplicating string instruments from a standard guitar, a bass, or even a ukulele.

This PocketGuitar vibrates, varying its intensity based on how hard you’re playing. The sensitivity is finely tuned, with artificial intelligence allowing players to get truly lifelike sound reproduction, even when there’s no physical instrument in sight.

The entire setup only takes about three minutes to get started, so everyone from newbies to experienced players can jump in and play.

While the PocketGuitar isn’t as cheap as that first Jimi Hendrix ax, it’s definitely a lot cheaper than buying a real guitar. Regularly $40, you can save over 10 percent and get one now for only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Everything announced at today's OnePlus event