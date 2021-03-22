This app can strip the vocals out of any song so musicians can rebuild favorites their way

TLDR: EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover makes it easy to isolate vocals and break down any song to its individual parts, perfect for musicians, engineers, karaoke lovers, and more.

Sure, tech changes our world and our lives on a daily basis. But sometimes, an innovation comes along that just makes us smile.

A few years ago, advancements in artificial intelligence and sound recording finally allowed music fans to do what many had dreamed about for years: to strip a singer’s vocals out of a song and spotlight their aural mastery for all to hear. In that spirit, if you’ve never heard Grace Slick’s jaw-droppingly flawless power belting the Jefferson Airplane classic White Rabbit, stop everything and hear it now.

Now, the power to isolate vocals like that, peeling apart tracks from legendary hits to an up-and-comer’s own recordings is possible with EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

EasySplitter is a musicmaker’s dream made real, an app that uses AI to process, isolate and break down a song to its base elements. With access to EasySplitter, you can drop in any song, hit the button, and let the app do its thing. In seconds, it can create up to four separate song “stems” featuring isolated vocals, instrumentals, drums, and basslines. Users can then download each as an independent audio clip with no loss in sound quality.

If you ever wanted to hear how your favorite singer really sounds on your favorite song, here’s your chance to find out. But the real revelation of EasySplitter is its impact on virtually anyone involved in creating or engineering music.

EasySplitter makes it simple for a DJ to shave vocals off a track to create a banging dance remix. Aspiring singers can take the pieces of an Adele song to create their own version of that song with themselves on center stage. Karaoke fiends can start creating backing tracks for even the most obscure tune that you’d never find on a karaoke compilation.

And for artists writing and recording their own music, EasySplitter can let them be their own sound engineers, stipping out bits and pieces of their favorite performances to craft the best versions of their songs.

EasySplitter is available to users of both Android or iOS devices. A lifetime of access to the EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover app, which lets users take apart up to nearly 1,000 songs per year, is usually a $599 value. With this offer, it’s hundreds less, available for just $39.99 while this deal lasts.

