Quantitative analysis is changing how cryptocurrency investing gets done. This course can introduce you to its powers

If you’re a fan of baseball, you may already have the inside track on understanding the latest craze in — of all things — investing.

Almost 20 years ago, Michael Lewis’ groundbreaking book Moneyball spotlighted the change in the economics of baseball as savvy clubs used advanced analytics to evaluate player performance in new ways, redefining what mattered in the modern game and what didn’t. Armed with those new metrics, teams were actually figuring out how to win more, all based on algorithms and statistical analysis.

Moneyball has also come to Wall Street in the form of quantitative analysis. The courses in the Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle ($144.99, 74 percent off, from TNW Deals) explain this new phenomenon, particular how it intersects with one of the most explosive and volatile areas of 2021 investing: cryptocurrencies.

The training across this three-course collection is substantial, plunging headlong into the tools and techniques that allow cutting-edge investors to use computer algorithms, hardcore statistical modeling, and a host of mathematical formulas to do what seems impossible: to get a leg up on the rest of the investing world.

The Quantitative Trading Strategies and Models course opens the training, as learners explore the basics of this highly sophisticated investment approach. Through understanding ideas like time series analysis and economic models like Arima and Garch, new students can not only analyze these strategies in a live market, but also gain hands-on experience by coding three separate trading strategies, each based on different market factors.

In Crypto Trading Strategies: Intermediate, the focus shifts to understanding the ups and downs of crypto trading, including the risks of dabbling in this wildly fluctuating arena. But using these tactics, you can mitigate some of those risks. In this course, learners use Python coding to build three divergent intraday trading strategies, each based on using different key variables.

Then Crypto Trading Strategies: Advanced meld the quantitative analysis learning and cryptocurrency knowledge with some next level automation. Using tools like machine learning and statistical arbitrage, learners can make the investing process more manageable while making better, smarter, faster decisions that aren’t based on guesswork.

Each course in the Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle is valued at between $129 and $249

