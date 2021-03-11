Ableton Live 11 is here and this training can show you how to make stellar music anywhere

TLDR: The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle offers a 360-degree look at the popular music production software and how to use it to record your own tracks.

It’s a day that’s almost like Christmas for hardcore audio engineering geeks. Last month saw the release of the much-anticipated Ableton Live 11, the latest iteration of the uber-popular digital audio workstation app that puts all the power of a professional music production studio right into your computer.

Needless to say, audio-heads went nuts. MusicRadar called it “a fantastic DAW and live performance tool” while MusicTech gave a gushing Excellence Award review, bestowing Ableton Live 11 with a pristine 10 out of 10 rating.

When it comes to any type of music recording, engineering, or post-production, not to mention even simpler audio projects like recording podcasts, few DAWs can measure up to Ableton’s power and efficiency.

With the training in The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Productions Essentials Bundle ($35.99, over 90 percent off, from NTW Deals), users can dive head-long into all that music creation ability, understanding the craft that can have you recording and mastering your own album right from your home.

A longtime favorite of top EDM artists like Skrillex and Deadmau5, this eight-course collection explains why, showcasing all the recording and processing tools bursting from underneath Ableton’s impressive hood.

The three-part Introduction Class set help even absolute beginners get a handle on Ableton 11, learning the essentials like the Live 11 workflow, session and arrangement views, how to create clips, and basic track editing. These courses also cover how to write MIDI, how to record audio into clips, quantization, building arrangements, and even more advanced tricks like understanding punch recording and loop recording.

Another three courses get further into some specific music production tricks, including warping audio, automating segments, creating perfect drum tracks, and finally, the finer points of mixing music like level and panning to using EQ and the channel EQ audio effects.

Finally, the training closes with a pair of music theory courses to learn the basics of writing both instrumentation and lyrics to produce your own songs.

The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle features $1,600 worth of professional-grade training, now on sale at a fraction of that price, just $35.99 while this deal lasts.

