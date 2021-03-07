Get an extra screen for your laptop and even phone with his 1080p portable screen

TLDR: The Uperfect 15.6″ Portable Monitor is an on-the-go second screen that brings HD-quality video when connected to a smartphone, laptop and more.

Second screens always come in handy, especially when the first screen is a little on the small side. You can practically feel your eyeballs scrunching up and your vision deteriorating as you hold a phone screen inches from your face while you play a game or try to get some work done on that minuscule canvas.

Instead, users can have a ready-to-go second screen on the fly whenever it’s needed with the Uperfect 15.6-inch Portable Monitor ($197.99, 10 percent off, from TNW Deals).

Whether you just want to boost your productivity or just get a better view on your games or videos, the Uperfect is an easy plug-and-play device that’s always ready to get the job done. It comes sporting full 1080p HD resolution so movies and other streaming videos as well as games crackle with sharpness and vivid color reproduction.

This type of additional screen needs to be universally accommodating, so the Uperfect doesn’t disappoint with its fleet of open ports, including connection possibilities for Type-C, Micro-USB, Mini HD, PD, and HDMI hookups. And yes, that Type-C connector makes it 100 percent compatible with the Nintendo Switch, so users can finally play games without staring for hours at that tiny Switch screen.

The Uperfect takes full advantage of its 3-in-1 display modes. That includes a duplicate mode for displaying the screen of your laptop, phone or other device on the larger Uperfect, an extended mode so you can flip the monitor vertically and horizontally for the best viewing, and a second screen mode which powers down the screen on your attached device to better conserve power.

Meanwhile, it’s also packing built-in quad speakers for high quality stereo sound, as well as a 178-degree angle of view for watching the action at any angle. From a mini-theater to a conference, from online courses to an advertising display, the Uperfect can check all the boxes for a quality, versatile mobile screen.

Retailing for $219, the Uperfect 15.6-inch Portable Monitor is on sale now at 10 percent off the regular price, cutting your final cost to only $197.99.

Prices are subject to change.