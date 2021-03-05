Learn one of the most popular coding languages with this $35 Python bootcamp

TLDR: The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is the perfect introduction to all things Python as students learn the basics of using this red-hot programming language.

It’s a cliche to say the world is transforming. It’s always transforming, especially in the tech realm. But it’s no exaggeration to say the explosion of growth surrounding the Python programming language over the past 30 years is not a transformation you see every day.

Fueled by its indispensable position as a cornerstone of computer science, using the easy-to-learn, resourceful, yet powerful Python as part of coding projects is a skill set that can’t be ignored.

It’s the first language to crack the top 2 Java-dominated spots on Red Monk’s ranking of the most popular coding languages in almost 15 years. It’s the code that made some of the world’s most popular web applications like Instagram and Dropbox possible.

And with the training in The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), even Python newbies can get an idea of why this code is the glue that’s holding the entire digital world together.

This collection of 13 different courses offers a 360-degree view of Python, including over 40 hours of training that can help first-timers get comfort with the language and help experienced users add some new tools to their repertoire.

Courses like Python for Absolute Beginners and All Ages and Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch get the ball rolling, including basic Python skills training and early coding projects, even for those who have never programmed before.

And for students who know coding, but have never used Python before, Introduction to Python 3 Training is a different doorway in as it explains what’s similar and different between Python and other popular languages.

As learners go further, training gets more specialized. Courses examine how to use Django to create cool Python-based web apps, and students even use Python to build their own photo filter editor just like the ones used in Instagram and Snapchat.

There’s also courses here that can teach learners about the hot new fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, both using Python as its core.

This monster 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is a nearly $2,600 package of knowledge. However, it’s on sale right now at a fraction of that price, just $34.99 for all 13 courses.

