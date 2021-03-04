From Google PPC to Facebook ads, this digital marketing mega-package covers it all

TLDR: The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle is a 14-course masterplan for conquering brand building with social media, digital content, SEO, and more.

Feeling overwhelmed is the natural state for most entrepreneurs. With day to day sales and the supply chain and customer relations chewing up so much of any given day, it’s easy for other facets of running a successful small operation to take a backseat.

With so much to get done, if digital marketing isn’t your area of expertise, it’s not uncommon for many of those needs to go unaddressed. However, with digital content-based marketing exploding across the web, that’s not an arena you can leave unaddressed for long.

For those who could use a little help sorting it all out, The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle ($49.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) packs in all the knowledge to not only understand the steps for growing a brand online, but the actual plan for taking your business to the next level.

This bundle definitely fits the definition of super, featuring 14 courses and over 50 hours of training that goes deep on all aspects of marketing products and services over the web.

You can dip your toe in the swirling marketing waters with the Social Media Manager course, a 360-degree look at promoting a business to billions of social media users. With a business profile set up on sites like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, this training also explains how to post effectively on the right platform, how to reach out and engage with potential customers, and metrics for measuring your social media success.

With a handful of platform-specific courses, students learn the ropes of each, from engaging the image-conscious fans on Instagram, to the chat-centric users of Snapchat, to the kids downing videos over on TikTok.

Creating searchable content is huge as well, so no fewer than three courses explore how to generate site content with search engine optimization (SEO) in mind for everything from your business website to video content you share on YouTube.

Further courses guide students in crafting effective Facebook and Google advertising, while other instruction covers more esoteric tops like email marketing with Mailchimp to even how to use Zoom to bring new customers to your business.

Each course in The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle is a $199 value, but as part of this complete uber-package, they’re all available for only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.