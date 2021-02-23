You can create an amazing Android app from the ground up with this training

TLDR: The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle is an 11-course package of training to help users learn everything they need to know to build a killer Android app from scratch.

If you thought the world was crazy for apps before a global pandemic, you should take a look at the numbers now. 2020 pushed app downloads through the roof, with 2.5 million apps available on the Google Play Store.

Coming up with the killer app idea that’s ready to take the world by storm is great, but without the ability to make that idea a reality, it’s just a great idea. With the training in The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), users can learn the skills to actually translate that idea into a living app that can start earning money immediately.

The collection of 11 courses features 38 hours of training in all the tools and skills needed to actually build an app yourself, capable of reaching over 2 billion Android users worldwide.

The Complete Android 11 Developer Course serves as a prime introduction, offering up-to-date training in how to build for Android 11, the latest version of the world’s leading mobile platform.

While learning the basics of app building, users will undoubtedly discover both Java and Kotlin, two of the most useful programming languages for crafting Android apps. Courses like Kotlin for Beginners, Master Kotlin: Learn Kotlin to Develop Android Apps, Java for Android App Development, and Complete Java Masterclass: Become an Android App Developer get right into the heart of app development, from learning the Android Studio interface to understand Java and Kotlin programming fundamentals to getting a new app underway.

With those primary pieces in place, further courses go deeper on the Android development experience, including how to create modern, attractive user interfaces, the best means for transferring data to and from your app, and steps for handling background tasks.

There’s also a course that puts all that new learning to the task as users Create a Library Management Application in Android Studio.

Each course in The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle is a $200 package of training, but right now, the entire collection is on sale for less than $4 per course, only $39.99.

