This Kodak portable projector, on sale, enhances your streaming experience

TLDR: These Kodak Luma projectors over HD quality images, impressive compatibility and some epic scope, all from a package that fits in your hand.

Projectors have really changed. Not too long ago, they were either giant centerpieces of movie theaters or looming ceiling-mounting equipment that all but dominated a room. Today, you say the word projector, and you can often unveil the device nestled safely in the palm of your hand.

That definitely describes the Kodak Luma 75 portable projector, which the heritage camera firm calls the smallest and lightest DLP projector in the world. At 3 inches square and just over half an inch high, this device definitely qualifies as pocket-sized.

However, it’s got some serious pop when it comes to projecting your favorite films, TV shows or streaming media. Utilizing digital light processing (DLP) technology, the Luma 75 delivers sharp images, can reproduce more than 16 million different colors and can play HD videos in up to 1080p resolution on a 16:9 screen that expands all the way up to a whopping 100 inches.

With integrated HDMI, USB and even MicroSD inputs, the Luma 75 can easily connect to your laptop, PC, Mac, cable box, gaming console or other device and immediately start projecting content, all without having to reconfigure countless buttons and menu screens.

Of course, you can also connect wirelessly via WiFi and even screen share using Miracast or Airplay. And unlike other projects who don’t have the power to get you through a whole movie, the Luma 75 boasts up to 2 hours of battery life on a single charge.

From business presentation use to entertaining a full crowd at home or out and about, these Kodak models can get the job done with stellar visuals in an extremely portable, lightweight package.

Right now, you can save $10 off the price of the Kodak Luma 75 and pick one up for only $189.99.

Prices are subject to change.