For under $35, this collection is all the coding training you need to get started

“Everybody in this country should learn how to program a computer, should learn a computer language, because it teaches you how to think…I view computer science as a liberal art.” – Steve Jobs

Art and computer science feel like a pair of disciplines that just don’t mix. But data analysis isn’t just ones and zeroes. In fact, it’s been a long time since all that data was really just about all that data. Computing is really about contextualizing data, thinking about information in a new way to better present your point of view.

Considering the universality of programming these days, coding might be one of the most in-demand art forms around.

With so many languages and methodologies to learn, it’s no wonder that this collection of 13 courses contains almost 120 hours of in-depth coding material.

Learning goes nowhere if you can’t speak the language, so this package starts with a course like The Ultimate HTML Developer, exploring how to use the building block HTML language that serves as the skeleton for literally every web page on the internet. Introductory students will also get training in other foundational web languages like Java, JavaScript, and even helpful JavaScript accessories like jQuery.

Without feeling overwhelming, further courses like C++ Programming for Beginners, The Complete C# Programming Course, and 2021 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp expand your knowledge, each offering new sets of tools and approaches for creating just the website, app, or web experience you want to produce.

There’s also a direct segue from basic coding into its most popular present-day frontier, computer science and data analysis. Python for Everyone and other courses explain what the Python programming language does as well as its role in growing computer science fields like machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Each course in the hefty Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is a $200 value on its own

