Create a logo in Photoshop that makes a statement for under $20

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” – Will Rogers

Entrepreneurs invest so much in a new business, way beyond the financial outlay. The time and effort and thought that goes into successfully getting a new enterprise started is immense. And after all that force of will, it’s often one split-second snap judgment in the mind of a customer that can make the ultimate decision about whether or not they’ll do business with that company.

It sounds silly, but your logo matters. A lot.

It’s the far-and-away no. 1 brand identifier a business possesses — and customers do form an instant first opinion from just a glance at a company’s logo. With all that riding on the logo choices you make, The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course ($19.99, 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can at least put your brand’s best foot forward in that critical first impression.

While you might not instinctively think of Photoshop for graphic design work, this two-hour course explains how to create a professional-grade logo from the world’s most popular image editing app, even if you’re a Photoshop first-timer.

Across 34 lectures, students learn all the basics, from what you can do with logo text to the power of icons to how to bring text and color together to create your own unique strike logo design.

In this training, learners will be challenged to complete 12 different logo creation projects in Photoshop, each imparting a different set of design skills. There’s also a close look at how to create your own stamp or emblem logo, a versatile stock standard in logo development that can be modified to fit all kinds of situations.

After crafting a double exposure logo and digging into using the clone tool and key blending modes, the final project includes creating 3 vintage-style logos. Each is based off a similar idea, yet the final vastly different looks for each should open students up to the possibilities in creating their own work.

