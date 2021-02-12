Get one of these language learning apps during this early Presidents’ Day sale

TLDR: Enjoy some of the best prices of the year on some of the world’s top language learning apps in honor of Presidents’ Day.

Somewhere back before the dawn of history, someone started linking the Presidents’ Day holiday with sales. No one’s sure where or how it all started. Maybe it was just another excuse for retailers to make a few extra bucks. But if you’re looking for deals on a recliner or a mattress, you know the weekend honoring George, Honest Abe, and the rest of our Founding Fathers is the time to get out and hunt.

Thankfully, TNW Deals wants to just lay the awesome sale items right at your feet. In that spirit, the sale is putting some of the world’s best language learning apps at some of their lowest prices of the year, just for the holiday. In addition to their already huge savings, you can also save an extra 15 percent on almost all of these offers by adding the code PREZ2021 during checkout (some exclusions apply).

1. Babbel Language Learning

With scores of 4.5 and 4.7 out of 5 from almost 800,000 Google and Apple reviewers, Babbel is one of the world’s best loved language systems. Packed into short 10-15 minute lessons that can fit anywhere in your day, Babbel’s no. 1 rated approach can have you speaking confidently in one of up to 14 different languages in just 30 days.

Get the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription for $299 (Reg. $399).

2. MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle

With 10 million worldwide users and a combined 4.5 out of 5 star rating from Apple and Google users, MosaLingua is a personalized language learning tool that adjusts to your skill level. This all-in-one approach uses language immersion and other tactics to help users learn and remember up to 6,000 different keywords and expressions for any life situation.

Get the MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle for $83.30 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $4,850).

3. Beelinguapp Language Learning App

With Bellinguapp, reading is the key to language learning. They show you the same text in English and the language you’re learning side by side, then read you that text recorded by a native language speaker so you know how the words are pronounced. It’s a great way to pick up any of 14 different languages, karaoke style.

Get the Beelinguapp Language Learning App for $33.99 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $100).

4. QLango Language Games

QLango is how you turn learning a language into a fun, yet challenging game. With more than 30 languages available, this system guides learners through all kinds of interactive games that make writing, reading and listening in a new language like a high score on Candy Crush.

Get the QLango Language Games: Lifetime Subscription for $38.25 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $90).

5. Fluent City: 10-Week Language Learning Course

Fluent City is personalized language training crafted just for you. These are interactive online language courses geared to your current language level, taught by a real live instructor in small, conversation-based class settings packed with real-world application. You meet for 2 hours once a week — and within three months, you can be speaking one of 11 different languages with fluency.

Get the Fluent City: 10-Week Language Learning Course for $299.90 (Reg. $399).

6. Lirica Premium Language Learning App

This Google Play “hidden gems” might be the most fun way to learn Spanish ever. This system uses popular songs from Latin stars like Enrique Iglesias and even English-language singers like Pink as the foundation for learning. Through translating and understanding the lyrics to their songs, language mastery quietly seeps into your consciousness.

Get the Lirica Premium Language Learning App for $42.50 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $149).

7. Memrise Language Learning

CNET called Memrise the “best (app) for learning to speak casually in a new language.” Casual is the key to the Memrise system. They use the way you learned English as a child to learn a new language, with real-world interaction and vocabulary and natural-sounding audio and video prompt instead of drilling on grammar rules.

Get the Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $139).

8. Mondly

Mondly is one of the language kings, with an Apple App Store Best Of distinction as well as Google Play Editor’s Choice honors. Using their cutting edge speech recognition technology, Mondly actually listens as you speak any of their 33 different foreign languages, then offers tips to help sharpen your performance.

Get the Mondly: Lifetime Subscription for $59.50 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $1,199).

9. Speakly

You knew science and data analysis would find its way into language learning soon. Enter Speakly, who compiles the 4,000 most statistically relevant words in the language you want to learn, then uses them to form conversations and improve your skills in real life settings.

Get the Speakly: Lifetime Subscription for $59.50 after promo code PREZ2021 (Reg. $399).

Prices are subject to change.