Icons8 isn’t just a stock photo library. It virtually lets you create your own stock photos

Few sites do have the time or resources to create the perfect image from scratch for every story. And that same crunch goes for companies making promotional materials, people assembling social media posts, designers trying to craft packaging art, or even you just trying to put a PowerPoint presentation together.

Most end up relying on a stock image library to keep up with the demand for pictures. But rather than just downloading a static image from a service and pasting it to your intended project, an Icons8 Photo Plan ($99.95 for a one-year subscription, 49 percent off, from TNW Deals) gives creatives a whole new way to customize their photos and make a truly unique impression.

Like any stock library, Icons8’s offerings start with a robust collection of great images, more than 100,000 models, objects, and backgrounds in PNG, PSD, and JPG formats available for royalty-free use in virtually any personal or commercial project. Everything is shot and processed in-house by the Icons8 team, so it’s always possible to find stylistically-themed collections that all feel organic and connected.

But where Icons8 truly separates itself from most photo providers is that their images are crafted for ultimate customization. By using their photo stock with Icons8’s Photo Creator collage making software, users can bring elements together to make just the image they want. Pick the models you want with the backgrounds you want. In many cases, even the model’s faces are swappable, so you have virtually limitless composition options to truly nail the perfect image. And Photo Creator isn’t like Photoshop. You don’t need professional design skills to use it.

Icons8 is available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, so it’s always ready to jump in and help get your project pointed in the right direction. A $199 value, a one-year subscription to the Icons8 Photo Plan is now almost half off at just $99.95.

