Safeguard all of your online data with this highly-reviewed VPN on sale today

When you’re out of the web, it’s easy to feel like you’re laid out on the beach on a blistering hot day without any sunscreen. No matter which direction you turn, there are dangers lurking all around you, ready to attack your unprotected flank from getting roasted.

While we all know having the services of a virtual private network (VPN) is baseline security these days, it’s only one piece of a complete personal protection strategy when you’re online. The best VPNs have recognized that and they’ve expanded their abilities to serve as more robust security options.

Windscribe ($47.60 for a one-year Pro Plan subscription, 48 percent off, from TNW Deals with promo code: VDAY2021) is one of those full-service VPN providers, offering more than just a secure internet connection and a protected IP address as part of your subscription.

Of course, any VPN is judged first and foremost on its ability to safeguard you and your identity on the web — and Windscribe doesn’t disappoint. With a server network blanketing more than 60 countries, users get a safe, fully shielded connection online. The user’s IP is fully cloaked at all times, ensuring no one from cyberthieves to regulatory snoops can ever track your movements or gain access to your private information.

While Windscribe’s security measures satisfy what you’d expect from a VPN, where the provider truly shines is through its full desktop app and browser extension integration. Windscribe brings together all of your device’s defenses through one easy-to-navigate interface, removing all the need to sort through endless pages of settings and menu options.

And those Windscribe settings pack a host of extra punch. This service includes ROBERT, Windscribe’s own one-of-a-kind customizable domain and IP blocking tool that lets users completely block ads and trackers from any page they visit.

Meanwhile, Windscribe never collects any logs or evidence of your browsing history so your activity always remains protected.

Not only is Windscribe offering a deal on several of their Pro Plan subscription options. That drops your price for a one-year subscription (a $108 value) to just $47.60, while extended 2-year ($59.50) and 3-year ($76.50) with promo code: VDAY2021.

Prices are subject to change.