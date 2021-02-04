This AI-powered resume builder can help you score your dream job

TLDR: Rezi Resume software can help you create a resume designed to pass automated hiring software and land an interview for the job you want.

If you’re on the job hunt right now, everyone feels for you. It’s definitely not a fun place to be and the search is often about as stressful as life gets. Considering what’s at stake in the search for a new job or even a new career, it’s up to each and every job applicant to challenge themselves to put their absolute best foot forward.

And you need to understand that that first impression these days is probably being assessed only by a software package. Today, 75 percent of recruiters and hiring pros use an applicant tracking system (ATS) to judge job candidates. Meanwhile, those ATS algorithms kick out about 75 percent of all applicants before they ever get seen by human eyes.

Sometimes, a resume gets tossed for not fitting the job criteria. Other times, they get booted just for incorrect formatting or style issues that have nothing to do with the applicant’s ability to do the job.

With the help of Rezi Resume Software ($24.65, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals with promo code: VDAY2021), you can optimize your resume to make sure you aren’t one of those automatic castouts and can land an interview with an actual, live human.

More than 100,000 people have entrusted Rezi with their resume — and it’s paid off in interviews with companies like Airbnb, Spotify, Google and Microsoft. In fact, Rezi says their users reported an almost 27 percent success rate for their resumes in scoring an interview last year.

Rezi does it by fighting the artificial intelligence of an ATS with some artificial intelligence of their own. Users can enter the description for the job they’re applying for and Rezi springs into action. In seconds, it helps you craft a resume and cover letter with suggestions for including all the appropriate keywords that the ATS is likely programmed to want.

Once you’ve got your fully optimized resume, Rezi will also give your work a final Rezi Score, providing instant feedback on where they think your resume will stack up and whether there’s anything else you can do to pass the ATS muster.

In addition to the unlimited resumes and cover letters available with a lifetime Rezi Resume Pro subscription, Rezi can now also generate ATS-approved resumes automatically. A subscription also nets users 100,000 AI credits, which can be used to create nine full AI-generated resumes.

Regularly $540, you can now have Rezi access for life for only $24.65 with promo code: VDAY2021.

