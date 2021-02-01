Knocki is the smart home device controlled by gestures you never realized you needed

TLDR: The Knocki is a brilliant knock-activated smart trigger that can do everything in your home from turning on lights, playing music, setting your thermostat and more.

Remember The Clapper? The sound-activated device was a revelation when it hit back in the 1980s, allowing users to magically turn lights and other electrical devices off and on with nothing more than the clap of their hands.

Now that devices like The Clapper have been outpaced by the march of tech into the home, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that a super-smart, ultra-ingenious reimagining of just such a helpful home device would come along.

Welcome to the Knocki. The Knocki essentially turns any surface in your home into a remote control to perform…well, virtually any WiFi-enabled smart task you’d like. For a limited time, the Knocki is only $59.50 when you use the coupon code VDAY2021 when you make your purchase.

Maybe the coolest thing about the Knocki is it works on two levels. When it comes out of the box, connects to your home WiFi network, then syncs to the Knocki app, it’s ready to be mounted anywhere in your home. And with a knock on any surface within earshot, yes, the Knocki will turn on your lights with streamlined simplicity.

But what truly takes the Knocki to the next level is how its functionality is only limited by your own imagination. The Knocki turns any environment into a usable smart home interface. The device integrates seamlessly with smart objects from brands like Philips Hue, IFTTT, Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, and more.

In the Knocki app, you program the sequence you want your knock pattern to trigger. So with a pair of knocks, you can turn on a sound system in your room. Or with three knocks in the morning, you can automatically start your smart coffee maker in the kitchen.

Or maybe if you knock out the William Tell Overture on your coffee table, you can trigger 70 degrees on your smart thermostat, send an alert to ping your phone, and even order food from your favorite app…all from just the right knock pattern.

And if you’re worried the Knocki will be triggered accidentally, don’t. The Knocki uses non-acoustic sensors and can identify deliberate knock patterns from just a random sound.

