This highly-rated $145 HD projector is perfect for Netflix movie nights

It’s always a big plus when we can steer you toward an item that’s already prompted one of our reviewers to sing its praises. That’s the case with the Vankyo Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector.

For a projector at its price point, TNW’s Tristan Greene had a lot of fine things to say, calling the V600 “a fantastic projector.” You can find out for yourself now at over $100 off its regular price, just $144.50 for a limited time when you use Valentine’s Day sale coupon code VDAY2021 during checkout.

The V600 hits a real market sweet spot, offering a true HD 1080p image quality at an extremely affordable price. With a native resolution of 1920×1080 and a contrast ratio of 5000:1, this projector offers up a picture that’s 3 times crisper and more detailed than more traditional 720p projectors on the market.

The greatest strength of the V600 is that that 1080p image also comes powering through admirably in less than perfect lighting conditions.

As Tristan said, “Most budget-priced projectors won’t throw a strong enough picture for gaming in the sun…This one is different.” Whether you’re watching a movie, playing games, or giving a work presentation, the V600 offers remarkable brightness and picture clarity, even in well-lit rooms.

And this projector even maintains much of that image crispness even when cranked out to its maximum 300-inch screen size. That’s a screen measuring 25 feet across, assuming you’ve got a wall big enough to accommodate a picture that large. Plus, the V600 uses an ultra-long lasting lamp bulb, which has been rated to keep going for more than a decade of regular daily use.

An Amazon’s Choice honoree, the V600 also brings the versatility today’s users demand. Featuring a pair of HDMI ports, one with premium audio capabilities, users can connect their laptop, smartphone, or another streaming device easily, while the built-in dual stereo speakers serve up the quality sound to go with your sharp picture.

The Vankyo Performance V600 Projector retails for $249, but in addition to an already healthy discount, shoppers can get an extra 15 percent off for a limited time with the VDAY2021 code. That brings your final price down to just $144.50.

