AfterClick lays a heatmap over your website to show you where users are really clicking

This is the age of Big Data. There isn’t an industry on the planet that can’t immediately immerse itself in reams and reams of information about every aspect of that business. But sometimes, all that data isn’t necessarily a good thing.

If you’re a website owner, a quick look at Google Analytics makes the point. Unless you’re a data scientist, there’s a good chance the page after page of breakdowns and statistics attempting to document and explain every visitor to your site and their actions will turn into a numbers equivalent of white noise. It’s just row upon row of figures — and for most, it’s too much.

AfterClick Heatmap Analytics gets that frustration and answered by creating an analysis interface that non tech-heads could understand quickly and easily.

A picture really is worth a thousand words. That’s why AfterClick turns all the analytics data about a website’s users into highly visual representations, allowing site owners to understand at a glance what’s happening on their pages.

AfterClick tracks the cursor movements of each website visitor and chronicles their actions. That allows AfterClick users to see each page of their site with an overlay heatmap, showing the areas where the most people are interacting with that page. Whether your user is on your site from a desktop, a smartphone, or a tablet, you’ll know why they’re there — because you can see it in an ultra-clear visual way.

Using AfterClick data, sites can improve their conversion rates by moving call to action items into high traffic areas and know immediately what’s drawing attention and what isn’t on the site. AfterClick also lets you track each user through your site with the Replay feature, which highlights their entire path from page to page through their visit. There’s also Live Users functionality so you can always know exactly how many users are on your site in real-time.

AfterClick is compatible with any content management system or site builder, including WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Weebly, and more.

AfterClick is compatible with any content management system or site builder, including WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Weebly, and more.

Prices are subject to change.

