DIY music production software like Logic Pro X is now the mainstream. Here’s what you need to know

TLDR: The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle is a music lover’s dream, an 8-course collection in using this high-powered production suite to make all your own beats.

Paul McCartney did it. So did Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones. From Led Zeppelin to Radiohead to Foo Fighters, right up to today’s hottest artists like Billie Eilish, musicians have often sequestered themselves away from the usual recording studio setting to create their music in a secluded outpost somewhere.

But in the age of COVID, DIY music production is no longer the exception to the rule. In 2020, everyone from Taylor Swift to Lizzo to Drake sang lyrics, crafted beats, and dropped albums from inside their own homes.

And do you know when Taylor sits down to record at home, she uses Logic Pro X? Apple’s own music production tools suite is an audio marvel — and with the training in The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle, you’ll know exactly how the biggest musicians around use this next-level software to take their music to the next level. Right now, this package is over 90 percent off, just $29 from TNW Deals.

This collection explains it all, eight courses covering over 45 hours of training that can help transform music from a vague idea to an actual album-ready recorded track.

After Music Production in Logic Pro X: The Complete Course gets your feet wet, more training delves into the intricacies of doing your own audio production. That covers everything from composing and sound design to recording vocals and multi-tracking. This guide to the complete Logic Pro X universe includes essentials of music theory, how to produce an exquisite audio mix, and even how to integrate third-party mixing plugins into your sonic soundscape.

Even if music isn’t your thing, there’s also a course here for utilizing Logic Pro X to perfect your recordings for podcasts, tutorials, YouTube audio, audiobooks and more.

Whether you’ve got your eyes set on the top of the charts, the producer’s chair or just putting together a true auditory experience, The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle is a clear path to recording mastery. A nearly $700 training package, it’s on sale now at only $29.

