If you want to start 2021 with a new career, this training can help you lock up your dream job

While world economies have certainly improved from the opening days of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, that’s small consolation to millions who are still struggling to find work and continue supporting themselves and their families.

U.S. unemployment still stands at 6.7 percent. And during December, more than 830,000 people were filing for unemployment every week, a number higher than the total population of Seattle, Wash.

For millions, 2021 will be a big year of change and growth, embarking on new jobs or, in many cases, entirely new careers. With the training in The 2021 Career and Self Development Master Class ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), that procession won’t have to feel quite as nerve racking.

Included in this collection are 10 courses, each focused on helping job seekers put their best foot forward. From improving their skill sets to polishing their personal presentation, this package can help remove some of the unforced errors that can sink a job candidate, often before they even get a legitimate shot at an open position.

First, courses like 50 Career and Self Development Tips: Welcome to the New You! and How to Find and Land That Dream Job can help those looking for a new path hone in on what they want for their professional lives with tips for then turning that renewed focus into a tangible job. There’s even a speed reading course to help you internalize information faster to aid in the hunt.

Since that job pursuit begins with your calling card, the Resume and CV Writing: Industry Expert Hacks and Build the Best Resume and Linkedin Profile courses examine how to shape yourself with your first impression: your resume, cover letter and other resources like your LinkedIn profile.

Once a resume opens the door, it’s up to an interview to close the deal. Across four courses, including Interviewing Skills: Ace the Job Search in 2021 and Job Interview Skills Training, job seekers learn how to offer answers of substance during an interview with a prospective employer.

The 2021 Career and Self Development Master Class is regularly a $2,000 package of training

