This 15-course mega-collection will make you a better photographer almost overnight

With the start of a new year, everyone is reflecting on how to make their 2021 more productive and fulfilling than the last 12 months. Since we’ve all got an elite-level camera with us at all times, that pursuit is leading many to focus on improving their photography skills.

Maybe you can talk a walk each morning and snap images of what you see. Or maybe you can take a self-portrait every day to chart your year. Or maybe you challenge yourself to shoot an image around a particular theme each day.

All that practice will definitely help sharpen your game, but with The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography and Editing Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can back that up with practical training in proper shooting and editing techniques that can assure you end up with a great picture with every click.

The intensive training extends over 15 different courses, covering everything for understanding how to use available equipment, tackling challenging situations while shooting, then using premiere image editing software to craft true works of art.

A craftsman has to fully learn how to use their tools, so the Canon DSLR Photography course breaks down a DSLR camera piece by piece. After this course, any new shooter will be familiar with how to get proper exposure through aperture, shutter speed and ISO, ways to use both automatic and manual settings effectively, and pro tips from achieving all the photo basics from focus and white balance to creative filters, burst mode and more.

Whether you’re out in nature, facing strange lighting conditions, or even just trying to get the right angle on a stationary object, each circumstance brings its own set of photography challenges. That’s why half of this collection dives deep into several of those perplexing problems before offering simple methods for still capturing a top-quality image.

Studio Portrait Photography delves into how to shoot the most important aspect of almost any image: people. The Art of Perspective: Tools That Make Your Pictures Pop explores the five types of perspective that every professional photographer should know as you create image depth without leading lines or horizons. And The Art of Finding Light: Photography for the Artist in You examines different types of lighting, so you’ll know how to find sources naturally or create lighting effects like those used by some of history’s most famed artists.

Finally, courses like Adobe Photoshop for Beginners Training Course, Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training, and Learn Black and White Photography Retouching in Photoshop help bolsters both novice and experienced photogs in the use of Photoshop, the most popular image editing software in the history of photography. There’s even Start Your Photography Business training here, including a complete step-by-step guide for getting your own freelance photography operation off the ground.

