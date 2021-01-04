Babbel can help you start 2021 right by learning a new lanugage

TLDR: Right now, a lifetime subscription to training 14 different languages from Babbel Language Learning is now half off its regular price, just $179.

Last year, marketing firm Advanced Symbolics Inc. enlisted their artificial intelligence system Polly to look at New Year’s resolutions made by almost 275,000 Americans and project the top 10 resolutions of 2020.

Polly determined that the no. 2 resolution for most Americans was to try something new. That could include anything from joining a new group to launching a new business plan to acquiring a new skill like learning a new language.

Of course, deciding this year is the year you finally learn Spanish or Russian or Norwegian always still hinges on what Polly found to be the no. 1 resolution of 2020: actually sticking to a New Year’s resolution.

Babbel Language Learning ($179, 55 percent off from TNW Deals) can help make sure that if your 2021 plan includes fluency in a new language, they’ve got the system to help get you there. And right now, it’s half off its regular price.

Developed by over 100 linguistic experts, Babbel training is structured into easily digestible 10 to 15 minute lessons that can fit easily into any daily schedule. Inside each lesson, students work on building up basic conversational skills, guiding the study through useful real life subjects like travel, family, business, food and more.

As learners gain confidence in their new languages, Babbel’s own personalized lesson reviews help make sure each new training actually sticks, from beginning levels all the way up through advanced training. Meanwhile, Babbel’s speech recognition technology assesses how students are coming along with their pronunciation, ensuring that learners don’t just understand your new language, but can actually speak it correctly too.

Working all those pieces in tandem make Babbel confident enough to tell students they can be speaking with authority in their new language in just 30 days.

With the Babbel system, users can study virtually whenever and wherever they want, with their progress synchronized across all of their devices. And with a lifetime of Babbel access, learners can eventually dive into all 14 languages available, availing themselves of over 10,000 hours of training to be an unquestioned polyglot. It’s probably why 10 million people have used the Babbel system, and why almost 800,000 fans have given the service an outstanding 4.5 out of 5 star rating among Google Play and Apple App Store users.

Regularly a $399 value, you can get a lifetime of Babbel Language Learning training now an equally outstanding over half off, just $179.

Prices are subject to change.