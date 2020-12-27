This 27-course bundle can help you learn to code this new year for just $60

TLDR: With 27 courses and over 270 hours of coursework, The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is the one-stop shop for becoming a well-trained web developer.

If you’re going to learn to play basketball, who should you assemble as your teachers? Michael Jordan, LeBron James and an all-star squad of talent who have scaled the heights of their sport? Or a bunch of guys just hangin’ out around your local rec court?

Anybody can teach you a skill, but not just anybody can teach you how to perform that skill well. For those who want to finally understand programming concepts and tools, the roster of experts assembled to lead the formidable Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle ($59.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can not only be described as the right instructors and institutions for the right job.

Premium only begins to do this massive 27-course collection its proper justice. Packed with over 270 hours of training, these courses bring together some of the most respected teachers in the field to cover everything from programming languages to building tools to pathways into some of technology’s most fascinating job opportunities.

As a group, the instructors and outlets behind this training have amassed 4.2 to 4.5 out of 5-star reviews over the course of teaching over six million students.

If you want to learn how to build websites and mobile apps, you couldn’t find a more suited guru than Rob Percival. In The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0, the best-selling creator of Codestars breaks down coding basics, covering everything from the fundamentals of HTML5, CSS3 and Python to how to build responsive websites with jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5 and Twitter Bootstrap. In this course, students learn by actually doing, building 25 different websites and app projects from scratch.

Or you can follow the path of renowned web teacher Joseph Delgadillo. In The Complete Front-End Web Development Course, he helps shape real, employable skills on projects ranging from a simple HTML page to a complete JavaScript-based Google Chrome extension.

And those are just two of the 27 courses. More training found inside delves into every facet of modern-day coding, including JavaScript, Java, SwiftUI, Flutter, Dart, Ruby on Rails, and Django. Users get close examinations of some of the hottest industries in tech, including data science and machine learning. There are even instruction modules specifically focused on how to get employed as a full-scale web developer.

The 2020 edition of this course enrolled over 51,000 students, so you can expect a large scale, fullscreen coding education that leaves nothing behind. Covering over $4,000 worth of intensive training, you can get the complete Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle now for less than $3 per course, just $59.99.

