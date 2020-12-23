Being a Microsoft Azure cloud expert can get you hired now – and these certifications can help

TLDR: The 2020 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle includes four courses that can help students get certified as Azure cloud architect experts.

If you’re one of those reeling from a job loss or a darkening personal career picture, it’s easy to feel the future is hopeless. Fortunately, industry leaders realize you aren’t alone — and they desperately need you.

A report from professional services firm Accenture says reskilling workers is essential to growing the U.S. economy, with a potential loss of nearly $1 trillion by 2028 if the workforce isn’t retrained to keep pace with technological change. Employees trained to handle cloud operations is a particularly critical need, as average cloud architect salary figures of around $150,000 a year prove.

As one of the cloud heavyweights, understanding how the Microsoft Azure platform works could open some big money doors for those ready to tackle those tasks. The 2020 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle ($29, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can put students in position to join that field of cutting edge workers.

This package only features four courses, but it’s a streamlined training regimen that could have the right learners in a prime position to create, manage, and grow a network system in the Microsoft Azure environment. Each course offers all the training needed to take on four of the most important Microsoft Azure certification exams, key indicators of a candidate’s readiness to handle those key cloud admin positions.

It starts with the Microsoft Azure AZ-103 Exam Prep course. Over six hours, students get a full overview of Microsoft Azure and what it takes to administer over an Azure-based system. That includes training in PowerShell, the Command Line Interface, ARM templates, the Azure portal, virtualization, cloud infrastructure, operating systems, storage structures, and networking.

Next, AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep, AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep, and AZ-301 Microsoft Azure Integration and Security Exam Prep advance that learning. Through coursework covering how to create and configure virtual machines, connectivity, server migration, load balancing and more, users will be ready to take and pass all four of these key Azure exams on the first try.

