Understand Six Sigma, Lean and Minitab for assuring successful projects with this training bundle

Ask 10 people how to handle a particular problem and you’re likely to get 10 different, likely extremely divergent, approaches. Some of those suggestions are going to be better than others, but among that group, there are likely at least a couple of different options that could work.

Just like those varying solutions coming together, project management is becoming a synthesis of different methodologies, with a few even melding together in new hybrid processes.

The package covers a lot of ground, 15 different courses digging into a handful of interrelated methods for streamlining project processes, managing outcomes, growing revenue and ultimately making everybody very happy with the end result.

Six Sigma is a process with the very sharp focus of reducing variation and potential defects, all by keeping a sharp eye on your data. A set of six courses lay out exactly how to follow the Six Sigma path, guiding users from starting as a novice white belt, through the ranks of yellow and green belts, up to ultimate black belt mastery.

These courses use hands-on exercises to lead students through literally dozens of Six Sigma tools and tactics for finding imperfections in the production line, removing slowdowns, and keeping an entire team pointed toward a fast, successful finish.

While Six Sigma centers on cutting deviations that can slow down a workflow, Lean Six Sigma incorporates the subtle difference of adding a focus on eliminating waste in that project as well. Three Lean Masterclass courses explain how this approach works hand in hand with Six Sigma, introducing Lean, coaching team members and exploring how to be a Just-In-Time Specialist, minimizing inventory levels, and eliminating waste to improve the overall process.

Finally, the package closes with three courses in using Minitab, a crucial statistics app tool used by high-functioning managers for spotting trends, solving problems, and mining insight from business data.

