Data science is changing how business is done and this training will keep you ahead of the curve

TLDR: The 2021 Business Intelligence and Data Science Super Bundle offers six courses that make data analysis, machine learning and cutting edge science more accessible than ever.

In case you thought data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence were just for eggheads, consider that those ones and zeroes could soon be eliciting cheers and boos from sports fans.

As it turns out, advances in teaching machines how to process and think for themselves is already leading the NBA to start considering the once outlandish idea of AI referees. In fact, these systems are so advanced that they’ll soon be equipped to call some of the most arcane and difficult to decipher NBA rules around, like the always iffy defensive three-second violation.

If tech can change how the NBA does business, it should open up all kinds of ideas in yours too. With The 2021 Business Intelligence and Data Science Super Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), students get an up-close look at how data analysis and computing brilliance could create some exciting new professional possibilities for you.

With the training found in these six courses including 64 hours of in-depth instruction, students are introduced to the tools and methods for uncovering the secrets hidden inside vast data sets, then using those secrets to make smarter, more informed business decisions.

How you organize and use data makes all the difference, which is why a course like Easy to Advanced Data Structures is a great starting point. This training helps new programmers and analysts get a firm handle on data structures, the algorithms used for those builds, and how to create efficient, soundly built algorithms of their own to better guide future projects.

The versatility of the Python programming language puts it squarely at the heart of much of today’s data science and machine learning advancement, so Machine Learning and Data Science Using Python for Beginners can help newbies build in that core discipline as well.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Power BI is one of the most user-friendly data visualization apps around. With Learn the Basics of Power BI, Advanced Power BI, and Business Intelligence Using Microsoft Power BI From A to Z, learners get hands-on experience with the interface, understanding data types and formats, creating outputs, and building the same BI tools used by professional analysts and data scientists to control the business intelligence workflow from end-to-end.

Each course in The 2021 Business Intelligence and Data Science Super Bundle would usually cost $199, but as part of this collection, you can get all six courses now for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Psst, mobility nerds, here are the 4 books you HAVE to read