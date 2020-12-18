Manage and finish all your tasks with this Kanban board tool

TLDR: With Kanban-inspired visual boards, the Imdone Task Management app organizes your workflow just the way you want it.

The old saying is true. A picture really is worth a thousand words — and that axiom applies almost universally.

The average person will usually remember about 10 percent of what they hear when they’re asked about it three days later. But when that same information is presented visually, their retention spikes up to 65 percent.

That’s the philosophy behind the Kanban board. An integral part of the Agile project management system, Kanban boards are a visual interpretation of a workflow, allowing users to get a better idea of how each step in a process works with other pieces. Using this format, it’s easier to spot potential problems and find greater efficiencies.

That streamlining of a workflow is the goal for users of the Imdone Task Management app. Right now, access for life is available at $10 off the regular price, just $14.99 from TNW Deals.

Imdone is a platform that’s especially suited for those who work with markdown, code or other large-scale projects. It’s a hyper-organized to-do system that lets users see, address, and complete any and all fixes or changes to a project in simple, visually-based system that makes sure nothing ever falls through the cracks.

Once you set up a new project, Imdone will automatically scan your project directory for markdowns and comments made by you or other team members, then place them on your board.

Meanwhile, Imdone is also tracking your project in real time, listening for file changes in your project as it runs and updating your board accordingly. You can click and drag new cards right on to your board, make adjustments, then move that card to a finished list, or even a list of future fixes.

If you want to pace your work or task others to work on the project, you can set day and time due dates for each card. Imdone works with popular text editors like Atom, VS Code, System Editor, or Custom Command and includes loads of customization options to set up your workflow just the way you want it.

Regularly $25, you can get a lifetime subscription to all of Imdone Task Management App’s services now for $10 off, just $14.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Alibaba offered clients 'Uighur-detection-as-a-service,' study finds