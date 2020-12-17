This video conferencing service provides users with ironclad security and a pledge to protect your data ...

TLDR: With no logins, passwords, or downloads, xroom.app is a video conferencing platform that offers full customization while taking your security very seriously.

Back in March and April, it didn’t take more than a few weeks for video conferencing technology to take off and expand in a huge way. Tools for remote work like Zoom spiked over 80 percent virtually overnight and outlets like Webex reported hosting over 4 million video meetings a day.

And literally within days of the world embracing this new normal, Zoombombing was born. Of course, it wasn’t only Zoom that was impacted by jokers crashing video meetings with silly or even mean-spirited hijinks. But soon, the question of security across video conferencing platforms became a hot topic.

Xroom.app ($99.99 for a 1-year subscription; 64 percent off, from TNW Deals) is a Swedish-based video platform that takes security ultra-seriously. The world’s first conferencing platform that combines simplicity, white-labelling, security and privacy, Xroom pledged to safeguard users while also avoiding turning their customers and their data into a commodity.

Users of xroom.app get a lightweight and easy-to-use conferencing platform secured using end-to-end encryption that stays entirely under user control. Rather than using centralized servers, xroom.app was built on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network model, ensuring only a meeting’s participants have access to what happens in the meeting.

Logins are only needed when you set up a meeting and forward your link to participants. Otherwise, there are no logins, passwords, downloads, or extra apps needed to use xroom.app ever. And being entirely decentralized, even xroom.app has no access to you or your information, so your conversations remain 100 percent secure.

Supported by any OS with a modern browser, like Firefox, Chrome, and Safari, without installs, xroom.app gives you ultimate creative freedom over your video space as well. Conferences can be optimized with chosen colors or brand awareness, and these sessions can be connected directly to your own web domain for a truly professional appearance when dealing with clients and others.

With an xroom.app subscription, you can create as many 100 percent white labelable rooms as you need for all your conferencing or webinar needs.

Right now, a year of access to an xroom.app Enterprise Plan is almost 65 percent off the regular price of $285, now just $99.99 with this offer. You can also lock in xroom.app services on longer terms as well, including 2-year ($199.99) and 3-year ($249.99) subscription offers.

Prices are subject to change.