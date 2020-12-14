10 charging cables for your Android or iPhone on sale for 24 hours

Every year it becomes harder to keep up with remembering which cable is compatible with the latest device. With most Android smartphones running on either Micro-USB or USB-C, the Apple iPhone line has iterated from the 30-pin to the proprietary Lightning. Let’s also not get started on the relatively new push towards wireless charging.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased screentime for smartphone users since March. Whatever the reasons, it’s going to be more common for users to reach for a charging cable to stay connected. Naturally, the increase in usage is going to drive down the cable’s lifespan or have it mysteriously disappear under a multi-person living situation.

During this 24-hour Green Monday, save an additional 20% off these ten Android and iPhone compatible charging cable with code “GREEN20” at checkout.

1. Charby Edge Pro – Universal 6-In-1 Multi Charging Cable For Lightning, Type-C, & Micro USB

The CharbyEdge is the perfect all-in-one solution to charge just about any device on the market today. With six different connectors, charge an iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and even a Macbook. The cable itself is reinforced with ballistic fiber allowing it to withstand over 30,000 bends.

Get the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $20 (Reg. $30) with code: GREEN20.

2. Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

This unique charging cable can be neatly organized thanks to magnetic rings placed around the cable. Say goodbye to the times of wrapping a cable only to come back to a tangled mess. With it stretching three feet, the cable can charge an iPhone or iPad while coiled up.

Get the Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $11.20 (Reg. $49) with code: GREEN20.

3. PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable

Remember the old Macbook magnetic charging feature? The PLUGiES cable brings the same type of magnetic snap-and-charge feature. For any USB-C device, simply plug in the charging head into the device and place the magnetic charging pins. Forget the times of your smartphone flying across the room after tripping over the charging cable.

Get the PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable for $9.60 (Reg. $39) with code: GREEN20.

4. Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12

While this might not be the typical charging cable, this wireless charging “cable” for the iPhone 12 allows for simultaneous usage and charging without having to actually physically plug something in. The “cable” is equipped with a high-grade Qi smart chip that enables 15W fast charging.

Get the Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 for $24 (Reg. $39.99) with code: GREEN20.

5. Piston Connect Braid 360

If you are looking for a durable cable that will reach your bed from a nightstand, this five-foot option might be a good option. Apart from the added convenience of longer length, the cable featured a nylon braid for durability and slimmer connectors at each end.

Get the Piston Connect Braid 360 for $23.96 (Reg. $34) with code: GREEN20.

6. MagCable Magnetic Micro USB Cable

Similar to the PLUGiES cable, the MagCable is a great option for devices charging off a micro USB connector. The detachable cable ensures from dragging your device in the case the cable gets caught due to the micro USB tips that magnetically separate.

Get the MagCable Magnetic Micro USB Cable for $13.56 (Reg. $31) with code: GREEN20.

7. GO-TOUGH Reinforced M-Fi Lightning Cable

Just like its name suggests, the GO-TOUGH is one of the most durable charging cables on the market. The cable was designed to address the specific stress points which cause most cables to fray. Wrapped in a heavy-duty PET weave, this cable won’t fail on your early.

Get the GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable for $20 (Reg. $29) with code: GREEN20.

8. Charby Sense

The Charby Sense is pretty ingenious, it’s one of the few charging cables on the market that has an auto shut-off feature. This cable helps you prolong the life of the device you are charging. Once the cable senses the device fully charged it will automatically stop drawing power.

Get the Charby Sense (micro-USB, Lightning, or USB-C) for $17.56 (Reg. $39) with code: GREEN20.

9. USB-C to Lightning Cable

With recent iPhone charging bricks adapted to USB-C, this cable will deliver the fast charging benefits. There are no gimmicks here, just a reliable charging cable made from an aluminum shell and braided in nylon so it lasts longer.

Get the USB-C to Lightning Cable for $12 (Reg. $29) with code: GREEN20.

10. WRAPS Wearable Charge & Sync Cables

For the post-COVID era, the WRAPS will come in handy one day. This charging cable doubles as a fashionable bracelet. The clever design allows you to wrap the cable around and lock it into pace. Don’t worry WRAPS patented technology to allow the cable to fit on any size wrist.

Get WRAPS Wearable Charge & Sync Cable for $10.40 (Reg. $19) with code: GREEN20.