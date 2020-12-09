Digital presentations come together in minutes with a design platform Kroma

TLDR: With a lifetime subscription to a Kroma Pro Plan, you get templates and assets to create visually gorgeous digital presentations in a fraction of the time it usually takes.

So…exactly how long should it take to put together a digital slide presentation, anyway? That’s obviously a wide-ranging answer that depends on a creator’s command of their subject matter, their ability with the digital creation tool of choice, and the length of the presentation itself.

But if you’re hunkering down to build one and it’s not something you do regularly…well, you could be there a while. In fact, some experts say it takes a full 40-hour work week to generate one solid 1-hour presentation. Others say it takes about an hour of prep for every minute of a presentation, plus an extra hour for each slide.

Considering you’ve got a life and responsibilities beyond one presentation, that’s…a lot. Kroma can help shave several of those hours right off your total with a lifetime membership to their Kroma Pro Plan.

No matter what you’re tasked with presenting, including everything from a sales deck to an idea proposal to a promotional tool for your brand, Kroma stands ready. Their archive is bursting at the seams, home to literally hundreds of pages of ready-made slide templates you can use as your own.

All the pages are crafted by industry experts and professional graphic artists, so they all look and read like they were created for a Fortune 500 company. In fact, some of this content, including infographics and other data visualizations, are so on point that it’s virtually grab and go — right from the archive directly into your presentation.

Of course, customization is always a viable option as well. Most templates allow you to add a company logo, contour the text to your needs, and even change color schemes to match your particular look and feel in a matter of minutes.

And for further customization, Kroma is also home to a library of more than 1 million visual assets you can add as well. From images and videos to graphics and style elements, this vast stockpile of royalty-free visuals give users an open canvass of possibilities for knocking out your presentation in no time.

Kroma has helped users save more than 300,000 hours and helped create presentations that have generated over $270 million for those using their service. That esteemed roster includes companies you already know and trust like Samsung, Deloitte, Nike, AT&T, IBM, L’Oreal, and over 20,000 more.

A lifetime membership to access the full Kroma Pro Plan of assets is regularly $499, but right now, it’s available at almost 90 percent off that price, down to only $49.99.

