Run Windows on your Mac with this Cyber Monday app bundle feat Parallels

TLDR: The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro and Luminar 4 include 12 killer Apple apps at their lowest prices of the year.

Cyber Monday is the Super Bowl of online sales events. Sure, give a nod to your Prime Day and your Singles Day, but digital commerce truly kicks into gear once all the holiday turkey is cleared away and the serious holiday shopping can truly get rolling.

That means everybody has to up their game. Servers have to be primed and ready. Customers have to have a strategy and move quickly. And retailers…well, they have to pull out all the stops.

That’s why TNW Deals’ best offer of the year for a flotilla of Mac apps that will reshape your computer only happens now. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Pro and Luminar 4 is here and it’s glorious. It’s also $42, well over 90 percent off its regular price and easily the lowest cost you’ll find all year with code: CMSAVE40.

That’s 12 killer apps that can change how you use your Mac, starting with the crown jewels Parallels Pro and Luminar 4. Parallels Desktop 15 is the skeleton key for your Mac, helping literally thousands of Windows-based apps run on your Mac without system slowdowns or crashes. Even Microsoft Office can play nicely in the Mac ecosystem when you’ve got Parallels.

Meanwhile, Luminar 4 is a photo editor that doesn’t just give you the tools to edit images. It can actually just make the fixes for you. Aided by artificial intelligence, this multiple award-winning app offers all kinds of instant enhancement tools to make your images pop. Replace the sky, add trees, put a “golden hour” filter over the image. Luminar 4 gives you tons of creative options to supercharge your pics.

And that’s only where this package gets started. Users also get PDF editor PDFpenPro 12, calendar optimizer BusyCal 3, and capture tool Screen Recorder 2021. There’s also mindmapper eDraw MindMaster, duplicate file finder Gemini 2, and productivity accelerator Dropzone 4 Pro. And we can’t forget file manager ForkLift 3 and graphic design helper Art Text 4.

Finally, the package is rounded out with another pair of winners. With a lifetime of UTalk, you can learn to speak two of their more than 140 different languages; and with a lifetime of Goose VPN, all of your web traffic and sensitive information stays protected from cyber criminals and other online snoops.

Retail on all of these apps is usually almost $1,300, but they’re all on sale as part of this package. On top of the already rock-bottom price, you can also slash another 40 percent off by using the code CMSAVE40 during checkout. That takes the final cost down to just $42.