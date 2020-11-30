Google smartwatches, drones, and more Cyber Monday deals to check out

TLDR: This collection of great Cyber Monday discounts should not be ignored.

Look, we don’t want to make a big deal about this, but…Cyber Monday is not an ongoing holiday. Sure, Cyber Monday deals aren’t often restricted to just the Monday after Thanksgiving, but they aren’t indefinite either. After a few days, they’re gone. And much like Santa himself, they don’t usually come around like that again for another 365 days, give or take.

Our point is, don’t sleep on these offers. Below are 10 of the Cyber Monday discounts that we’d recommend you check out. Real soon, they’re gonna be as gone as gone gets. Whether you need a few good gifts or just want to bolster your own stash, the iron is hot right now.

Plus, you can even get an extra 20 percent off your purchases by entering the code CMSAVE20 during checkout. That’s not going to last forever either, by the way.

MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal

Lock in your phone to this gimbal and you’ve basically turned it into a Hollywood Steadi-Cam. The silky smooth moves of a gimbal are already a big step up, but the Moza Mini-MI even helps keep your device powered up with wireless charging while you shoot. Sporting eight different cinematic follow modes and a fleet of manual controls, you can capture smooth, fluid moves worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Get the MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal for $76 (Reg. $109) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime Bundle

An Amazon’s Choice pick, this is the easy way to know when someone is at your front door, whether you’re home or not. The doorbell installs right in the place of your old one, works with your existing chime, but when someone rings, it calls your mobile device. The chime is also a smart speaker, so you can either talk to them — or they can leave a message. How’s that for easy?

Get the Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime Bundle price dropped $89.99 (Reg. $129).

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle

3D printing isn’t just for the wealthy and serious techheads. The SparkMaker makes quality 3D printing available to everyone with a user-friendly system at a very affordable price. Kids can pop in an SD card with their pre-loaded design, hit the button and watch as the SparkMaker starts bringing that 3D project to life in front of their eyes.

Get the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle price dropped to $194.99 (Reg. $320).

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera

Here’s a home security camera packed with high-end features like facial recognition, night vision and designated safe zones, all at a price anyone can afford. The Dome Pro can be unobtrusively set or mounted anywhere in your living space and offer a complete 360-degree view at all times in your home, all captured in 1080p HD quality video.

Get the blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera for $40 (Reg. $59) with promo code CMSAVE20.

4K HD DLP Pocket Projector

You can’t find more versatility than this Kinkoo projector, with onboard video support to play back nearly a dozen different file formats at up to 10 feet across easily. It’ll even handle almost as many audio formats, making it a perfect streaming music player as well. With HDMI and WiFi hookups, it also fires up 3D content like a champ.

Get the 4K HD DLP Pocket Projector for $240 (Reg. $499) with promo code CMSAVE20.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant

Created by maker Mobvai as a one-stop home fitness center on your wrist, the TicWatch is packed with all the features an active user would need, all working through the Google ecosystem. It’s got everything from a distance tracker and step counter to a heart rate monitor to even the ability to get personalized coaching tips.

Get the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Selfie Studio with LED Ring Light and Universal Phone Holder

The light ring and phone holder tandem is basically like having your own portable studio anywhere you go. Your phone stays locked in the adjustable flexi-armed grip that extends almost two feet long, while the LED ring casts its 10 different brightness levels for an optimal, professional-grade look that instantly makes vlogs and YouTube videos a whole lot more watchable.

Get the Selfie Studio with LED Ring Light and Universal Phone Holder for $32 (Reg. $59) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Autowit SuperCap 2: 12V Battery-Less Portable Jump Starter

In a really horrible situation, this little buddy could turn out to be your new best friend. The SuperCap 2 is a super capacitor, which means all it needs is a quick spark from even a weak battery to jump your vehicle back to life. No precharging necessary here. Plus, it works in extreme weather conditions when you need saving the most.

Get the Autowit SuperCap 2: 12V Battery-Less Portable Jump Starter for $100 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Freedrum Complete Smart Drum Kit

Have drumsticks, will travel. With the Freedrum, that’s all you need. Strap on the sensors to your sticks and feet, and you can realistically emulate a 12-piece drum kit anywhere you go. For students who need to practice to drummers who just need to lay the beat at all times, Freedrum is the tidiest way to improve your drumming skills that we’ve ever seen.

Get the Freedrum Complete Smart Drum Kit price dropped to $199 (Reg. $235).

Global Drone 4K Platinum Version

If you’re gonna drone, then…drone hard. This platinum edition model has an advanced 4K camera that captures high-definition photos and more stable videos. It has an altitude hold mode function that provides stable flight with its foldable arms, while its 360° roll and flip technology allow it to perform amazing aerobatics. Lightweight and durable, this is a drone that checks all the boxes.

Get the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version for $87.96 (Reg. $119) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

