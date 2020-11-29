If you want to learn a new tech skill, these training bundles can help. And it’s all under $21

TLDR: These 10 training courses can help give you all the information you need to get started learning a new skill for 2021.

If you’re looking to get a new business idea off the ground in 2021, we salute you. It may be stressful, but this is actually a great time to be your own boss, grab the reins, and charge forward to make your bold new vision take shape.

That’s if you have the right training and information, of course. No project does well when you aren’t fully informed — so this collection of technical skills training can get you up to speed in all kinds of areas an entrepreneur needs to know.

Plus, with the current Cyber Monday pricing, all this training is now an extra 70 percent off its already discounted price.

1. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Digital marketing is the backbone of any new business — and with this training in using Adobe Creative Cloud’s key creation apps, you’ll be poised to do it all. Across eight courses with more than 500 lessons, you’ll learn how to use image editing powerhouse Photoshop, vector graphics favorite Illustrator, layout king InDesign, and more.

Get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

2. The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle

As the industry leader in helping businesses relate to their customers, this Salesforce training could be huge for your startup. This 3-course, 46-hour collection will help you manage the system that manages customer relationships across your entire organization.

Get the Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle

3. The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer and Developer Bundle

This package features six courses with nearly 100 hours of comprehensive training that can get even non-coders up to speed on all the basics of web creation, the foundation you need to get any essential business web presence up and running. This coursework is centered on training in core disciplines and building blocks, like the bedrock essentials HTML and CSS. You’ll also learn about WordPress, Python, Ruby and more.

Get the Ultimate 2020 Web Designer and Developer Bundle

4. The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

There’s nowhere more businesses get turned around than when the tech overwhelms operations. And with few certifications in all of IT as valuable as CompTIA certification, so this expert-led bundle of 14 courses covering over 300 hours of material that can help anyone get certified with networking, security, cloud operations and more. You can know more than your IT pro knows.

Get the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

5. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle

Finding the truth inside business data is an art…but it’s also a science. With more than 140 hours of training, this top-to-bottom exploration of data science unlocks how to know what other businesses don’t know. You’ll learn how to gather and sort data, how to analyze it for vital conclusions you need and the tools for creating data visualizations that can get everyone on board with your findings.

Get the 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle

6. The Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile and PMP

Product managers who know their stuff can keep a company afloat, and this 10-course package explains everything a quality PM needs to know. It’s all here, from how to communicate effectively to interpreting information and statistics to even developing a perfect memory. If you didn’t understand Scrum, PMP, CISSP and Six Sigma before, you will after this training.

Get the Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile and PMP

7. The Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle

These nine courses covering nearly 30 hours of instruction explain everything a digital marketer needs to know about search engine optimization (SEO), Google advertising and all the other ways your content can help drive users to your sites and pages. You’ll know the tactics that work to bring traffic and, hopefully, customers to your door via Google’s all-powerful reach.

Get the Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle

8. The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle

The alpha and omega of data organization has been Microsoft Excel for years. Across these eight courses featuring almost 50 hours of intensive training, novice to experienced Excel users can go deeper on this vital software than ever before, unlocking all the hidden abilities that make Excel the data processing powerhouse that outlasted all competitors. From basic operations to high end formulas and functions, this is the key to using data like a professional.

Get the Complete Excel Excellence Bundle

9. The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

AI may seem like it’s out of most businesses’ wheelhouse, but machine learning and thinking computers are impacting every industry these days. With nine courses covering 38 hours of content, even first-time users can get comfortable with using the Python coding language at the heart of most AI projects. These courses also show how this trailblazing new technology is helping to drive the world in exciting new directions.

Get the Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

10. The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle

Google Analytics don’t just explain how many people visited your site and content. It can even show you why they came…if you know how to understand the data, of course. Over these five courses, everyone from a first-time user to a semi-regular can figure out how Google Analytics works, learning how to use all that information-filled data to make smarter, more profitable business decisions.

Get the Google Analytics Master Class Bundle

Prices subject to change.

