These extended Black Friday deals of work from home essentials can get 2021 off on the right foot

TLDR: Working from home is the new normal — and these 10 items at extended Black Friday prices can have you ready to take on 2021 and beyond right from the home office.

Remember back in March when you packed up stuff from your office and thought you’d be back in a few weeks? Many of us still haven’t seen the office since. And the reality is that for many, it could still be a while before the days of bustling, communal office space happens again. And in some cases, those days may be gone forever.

For many, home is your office now and for the foreseeable future. As you head into 2021, make the most of it with a few of these items available now at some extended Black Friday prices. In fact, you can even take an extra 20 percent off each of these items when you enter the promo code BFSAVE20 as you make your purchase.

EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

This 38×40-inch desktop has more than enough room to handle everything you need at arm’s reach. But with its electric single motor mechanism and programmable presets to lock in your favorite height levels, this premium height-adjustable desk has health benefits too, including enhanced focus and increased calorie burning. And with its control panel, you can cycle through all your height options in less than 10 seconds.

Get the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $204 (Reg. $329) with promo code BFSAVE20.

CASA Hub O7 USB-C Multi-Function Hub with Wireless Charger

Here are a whole lot of connectivity options, all in one powerfully small, yet space-efficient hub. Featuring 4 USB ports, you can plug in almost anything, including 4K HDMI and VGA outlets that can each output video simultaneously. The USB-C ports support fast charging for your laptop while the USB-A ports enable 5Gbps high-speed data transfer. And as a capper, this hub has an integrated wireless charging pad, which is also detachable.

Get the CASA Hub O7 USB-C Multi-Function Hub for $63.16 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter

Here’s one of the more spacious desk converters you’ll even find, including a 35-inch-wide tabletop area large enough to accommodate dual monitors, your laptop, tablets and more. It’s hefty enough to hold up to 33 lbs., rises up over 2.5 feet, and it works with most desks in any office or cube.

Get the Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $146.40 (Reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20.

5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and Negative Ion Generator

With five independent air purifying technologies all working together, this purifier and ion generator ensures cleaner air 24 hours a day. From the pre-filter, to the HEPA filter, to the cold catalyst to the activated carbon filter, dust and allergens are removed with 99.97 percent efficiency. Meanwhile, the built-in Negative Ion Generator binds to and neutralizes airborne pollutants such as dust, pollen, viruses, and smoke for cleaner air.

Get the 5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and Negative Ion Generator for $87.20 (Reg. $149) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Selfie Station Phone Mount and Ring Light Kit

For live stream, vlogging or video conferencing, lighting is incredibly key. This Selfie Station solves the problem with a powerful LED right light that sits right on your phone mount so you look like you’re being professionally lit effortlessly. It’s all adjustable and it’s even made of highly-resistant carbon steel for durability.

Get the Selfie Station Phone Mount and Ring Light Kit for $28 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

You can turn your laptop into a true multimedia super hub with this complete portable screen array. You can plug in one or even two of these compact Trio Max screens to your laptop, slide them out and you’ve got a double or triple screen video workspace spread across multiple screens. If you want to boost your productivity, here’s your method.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $215 (Reg. $259) with promo code SCREEN44.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

It might look like a flat screen TV, but the Solus is actually the sexiest radiator you’ve ever seen. The sleek, streamlined heating solution uses infrared heating and graphene-based heating technology to heat a room directly, making it 30 percent more cost effective than traditional heaters. Unlike central heating that wastes energy, this unit keeps efficiency and your costs squarely in mind.

Get the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater price dropped to $328 (Reg. $410) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Google WiFi Router for Whole Home Coverage

There’s nothing worse than WiFi dead zones in your house — and this router from Google is a new type of connected system that replaces your normal router for seamless coverage throughout your home. Covering 1,500sq.ft, it’s a whole-home mesh system compatible with virtually all Wi-Fi-enabled devices. And TechRadar, CNET and The Verge all agree that it’s the simplest, most value-packed mesh system yet for blanketing your home in WiFi goodness.

Get the Google WiFi Router for Whole Home Coverage price dropped to $84.99 (Reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20.

One Power Multi-Outlet/USB Surge Protector

With all those devices and all that power zipping around, this Wall Tap Surge Protector can make sure none of your valuable devices suffer a power surge. Equipped with 900-Joule protection and a clean power filter, it can absorb excess energy and remove harmful waves from electrical currents. With 6 outlets and 2 USB ports, you can plug in almost everything and know it’s all going to be safe.

Get the One Power Multi-Outlet/USB Surge Protector for $11.99 (Reg. $19) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker

It looks like an old school Marshall amp…because it practically is an old school Marshall amp — with a few important additions, of course. Emblazoned with the legendary Marshall name, this Bluetooth compatible speaker lives up to the lineage, with advanced components that produce clean and precise audio. This speaker also works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, so you can use it to play music, listen to a podcast, or even identify lyrics when you ask.

Get the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker price dropped to $279.99 (Reg. $399) with promo code BFSAVE20.

