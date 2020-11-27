These 10 Black Friday deals might change your holiday gift-giving plans

TLDR: With hundreds of Black Friday deals floating around right now, these 10 are a handful you definitely should pass up.

The holidays are the same every year. You go in with a plan for what to get for each of the people on your gift-giving list. Then once deals start mounting and logistics get wonky, plans go awry, order breaks down, and every purchase turns into an audible worthy of Peyton Manning.

To help, we’re putting 10 Black Friday offers in front of you right now that you should consider. You might even want to grab one or two right now since you know some of your other plans won’t reach the finish line. Better to be safe than sorry.

Plus, with the promo code, you can get an extra 20 percent off by entering BFSAVE20 (some exclusions apply) during checkout.

iKlips DUO+ Dual Interface Flash Drive

This powerful dual-interface Lightning and USB 3.1 drive revolutionize how data is managed between devices. You can move videos, music, photos, and anything else between your Apple or PC devices easily at ultra-fast speeds. And the ergonomic, lightweight design makes it simple to transport, then plug into any device to get your work done quickly and easily.

Get the iKlips DUO+ Dual Interface Flash Drive price dropped $62.97 (Reg $79) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Talk about convenience…the Duex hooks to the back of your laptop monitor, then slides out to offer a beautifully synchronized second screen with all its HD glory. Produced from over $1 of Indiegogo funding, the Duex is a multitasking beast that you can also turn a full 270 degrees and use as a presentation display for business meetings or tutorials.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with promo code SAVEDUEXPRO.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

This projector makes any large wall a great excuse for creating your own movie theater. The PIQO’s 200 lumen bulb projects a 1080p HD resolution image up to 240 inches wide across any surface, all while providing crisp audio from its built-in Hi-Fi speakers. And it’s small enough to fit in your pocket, along with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream virtually anything from anywhere anytime.

Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $214.97 (Reg. $799) with promo code BFSAVE20.

U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light and Tripod

This is your home studio setup without building a giant production studio. You get an adjustable phone tripod that extends up to five feet, and a 10-inch light ring with 3 distinct lighting options so you never look washed out, dingy or otherwise less than perfect on your video calls, selfies or YouTube videos. The light even comes with its own remote so you maintain complete control.

Get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light and Tripod for $40 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System

This outdoor cam doesn’t just see and record who’s walking in front of its lens, it actually recognizes them. You can store a database of family and friends who regularly visit — and this digital bouncer will signal you when someone who isn’t on the list shows up. Its 1080p HD video is also shot with a wide angle lens along with other cool features like 3D noise reduction and a digital zoom that can zero into any object at up to 4X magnification.

Get the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System for $48 (Reg. $89) with promo code BFSAVE20.

ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand

Here’s how you turn your laptop into a full-fledged desktop station without 100 connections feeding into your laptop. With just one USB hookup to your computer, this stand has all the ports for you, including 3 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, SD and MicroSD ports, all with top reading and transfer speeds. With crystal and smooth frames, you can extend the display of your laptop, mirror, or enjoy a 2x video refresh rate — and there’s even a storage drawer to stash your flash drives, memory cards and more.

Get the ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand for $115.97 (Reg. $189) with promo code BFSAVE20.

FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera

Funded via Kickstarter, the FITT360 is a lightweight, compact ring that wraps around your collar that’s actually a wearable camera. As you move through the world, the FITT360 is documenting your journey, with a forward camera and two rear cameras combining to create a full 360 degree view of everything happening around you in its full 4K glory.

Get the FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera for $376 (Reg. $599) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

You can’t do much better for over-ear headphone sound quality than Beats. This Amazon’s Choice selectee packs in rich, immersive, award-winning sound that brings out the clarity, breadth and balance of your music. The Apple W1 chip inside powers up to 40 hours of playback time and the customized cushioned ear cups are some comfortable that those 40 hours will blow by.

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones price dropped to $159.99 (Reg. $199).

Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor

The Nix is evolving. The latest version of this amazing color sensor is still pocket-sized, but now, it does an even better, faster job at identifying any and every color in the world around you — and translating that color into a paint brand, textile, cosmetic or digital color code like LAB, RGB, CMYK and more. You can also do A/B color comparisons, import your own custom color libraries, and export your data to stay organized. If you’re a designer or just have an eye like one, this sensor is invaluable.

Get the Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor for $279.20 (Reg. $349) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Sprawling charging cables are the worst — and this cable eliminates that problem entirely. Wrapped in flexible silicone sleeves and magnetic rings, this 3-foot cord actually organizes itself, coiling tightly so you never need ties or straps. Plus, it makes for an utterly entrancing fidget accessory, even while it charges all your Apple Lightning-compatible devices.

Get the Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable price dropped to $13.99 (Reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.

