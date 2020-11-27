Five VPN solutions you can score during this Black Friday sale

Scratch the surface on all of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and what you’ll find underneath is…even more deals. For every discounted TV and cardigan and robot vacuum, there are a dozen discounts this week on items you wouldn’t naturally think of as holiday stocking stuffers.

Case in point — VPN protection. While this might not be the normal time you consider your internet security for the coming year, some of the current discounts prove it wouldn’t be a bad time either. Take a look at five of the current best deals happening on VPN services — and you can knock an extra 40 percent off these prices by entering the promo code BFSAVE40 (some exclusions apply) during checkout.

1. NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription

They’ve been one of the elite VPN services for years and they’re holders of an extremely rare “outstanding” rating from PCMag. That’s because this bulletproof security solution features some of the staunchest security around with double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption. With over 3,500 worldwide server locations in 61 countries, you’ll always find fast, reliable access points and, with zero logs recorded, you can surf safely knowing your information will never fall into the wrong hands.

Get the NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription for $83.40 (Reg. $286) with promo code BFSAVE40.

2. Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Disconnect is a provider with a deep sense of conviction that privacy is a fundamental human right. That’s why Disconnect is chock full of features to assure their customers enjoy an unprecedented amount of privacy and control over device-wide tracking and encryption. In fact, by blocking all the trackers and malware that can slow down your devices, Disconnect users browse 44 percent faster, use 39 percent less bandwidth, and get better battery life than regular web users.

Get the Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription for $12 (Reg. $300) with promo code BFSAVE40.

3. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

A PCMag Top VPN selection, an Editor’s Pick Award from Software Informer, and Laptop Review Pro’s Best VPN for Laptop distinction speak for themselves — KeepSolid is for real. With no speed or bandwidth limits, you’ll enjoy full browsing speeds, without the dangers of leaving your data exposed, as well as handy features like trusted networks, ping tests and favorite server settings.

Get the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription already price dropped to $19.97 (Reg. $199).

4. FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

There isn’t much point to a VPN network that’s down all the time, which is why FastestVPN’s standout reputation and 99.9 percent uptime rate should earn it some attention. Plus, it’s a company with fast in its name, ensuring that speed always remains a priority across their global web of more than 200 high-speed servers worldwide.

Get the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription already price dropped to $19.99 (Reg. $600).

5. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

When assessing a VPN provider, job no. 1 should always be the same — protecting a user’s anonymity and privacy online. VPNSecure walks the walk as one of the handful of providers who keep no user logs so none of their users’ actions can ever be tracked. And, with the Smart DNS component, you can also bypass all those annoying geographical restrictions that block Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services in different locations around the world.

Get the VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription already price dropped to $19.99 (Reg. $450).

Prices subject to change.

Read next: Understand adversarial attacks by doing one yourself with this tool