10 Android and iOS apps you will end up using daily, now on sale

TLDR: Right now, save an extra 15 percent of 10 apps that you’ll definitely be using regularly to improve your mind, body, spirit and life.

It may not seem like much to you, but trust us…the battle between app makers to get their app on your phone is fierce.

That’s because everyone’s phone is prime real estate. Your phone is probably already chock full of apps you never use, so you likely think long and hard about whether you should add a new one to the mix or not.

Curating quality apps is key, so to help, we pulled together 10 apps that you’ll no doubt be using on a daily basis…assuming you download them, of course. As part of TNW Deals’ Pre-Black Friday Sale, each is already discounted by as much as over 90 percent. But to sweeten the deal, you can knock another 15 percent off your total price by entering the coupon code “SALE15NOV”when you check out.

1. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 2TB Backup Plan – $51 (Reg. $1,200) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

With Degoo, you get 2TB of supremely secured backup space so you can manage and share files from all your devices quickly, safely and easily. Degoo offers high-speed data transfers, ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, and can perform backups of all your devices in a storage option larger than similar Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive subscriptions combined.

2. Mondly Language Learning – $59.50 (Reg. $1,199) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

Pick any five languages — and Mondly will get you fluent fast. Using state of the art speech recognition and cutting edge learning techniques, students build confidence and grow their vocabulary organically, often through conversation-based lessons enlisting native speakers. An Apple App Store Best Of selection, you’ll have a lifetime of access — and each language cost you less than $12.

3. 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $33.15 (Reg. $399) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

If you can carve out 12 minutes in your day, this service will give you a complete micro book version of any of more than 1,800 books covering everything from personal development and business to science and technology. You can download each 12-minute distillation in written or audio form, getting you up to speed on all the key points of any book. And you get another 30 new titles added every month.

4. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $34 (Reg. $199) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

More than 10 million customers surf the web anonymously, protect their sensitive data and avoid geographic content restrictions with the help of KeepSolid’s network of 400-plus VPN servers around the world. With unlimited traffic and connection speeds available, your online experience never gets compromised by trackers, hackers, cybercrooks or snoops. It’s a PCMag Top VPN selection — and might just be the smartest digital protection decision you ever make.

5. Emma Personal Finance and Budgeting App: Lifetime Subscription – $33.15 (Reg. $299) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

Emma is the app that makes sure when you go to make a purchase, there’s actually money there to cover it. With Emma, you link all your accounts, then let this money management and budgeting app track your expenses, monitor your debt and even offer you smart ways to save cash you might never have considered. Emma users report savings of up to $800 annually — so for under $35, this app pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

6. Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription – $67.99 (Reg. $250) wtih coupon code: SALE15NOV

As the most positively reviewed app in the history of the Apple App Store, Relax Melodies comes with expectations. And obviously, it delivers as a meditation app that helps you regulate your sleep through soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, body-mind exercises and more. These sleep expert-approved techniques for battling insomnia, tinnitus, anxiety and other disorders can help create the sleep ambience you need for a peaceful 8 hours of rest each night.

7. LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription – $68 (Reg. $399) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

Learning languages is hard work, so this universal translator service does the heavy lifting for you. From text to audio to even words that show up in an image, LingvaNex runs it through their system and gives you a spot-on translation in any of 112 different languages. Understand documents, figure out a strange spoken foreign word, even decipher a song in another tongue, LingvaNex knows all.

8. BetterMe Home Workout and Diet: Lifetime Subscription – $34 (Reg. $1,200) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

Your path to being a better you runs through BetterMe. From losing weight to changing your diet to improving your workout regimen, BetterMe brings all the resources of your neighborhood gym with you wherever you go. Rocking a 4.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store, BetterMe helps simplify your fitness and body shaping goals while helping you get there faster and easier than you ever imagined.

9. Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service: 3-Yr Subscription – $51 (Reg. $149) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

This streaming service is like Spotify for putting you to sleep — but in the best possible way. Restflix serves up more than 20 channels of sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and binaural beats, all aimed at securing you a deeper, more restful sleep each night. Even if you don’t have trouble sleeping, it can also be a great tool for relaxation and mental healing.

10. Speechify Unlimited Audio Reader: 1-Yr Subscription – $34 (Reg. $390) with coupon code: SALE15NOV

If you can’t find time to read, but can listen while you commute or work, Speechify could be your answer. Their service turns virtually anything you want to read from books and documents to news articles and transforms them into easily downloadable audiobooks. In a natural human voice, Speechify information will help you learn faster and retain more, all while saving you a whole lot of time.

Read next: Only 1% of laundered cash in EU is detected — ABN AMRO wants to improve that