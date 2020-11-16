Scoop up these 10 smartphone accessories at early Black Friday prices

TLDR: These 10 smartphone accessories expand the power of your device — at savings up to 69 percent.

No one wants to admit it, but everyone knows it’s true. The smartphone is the center of our universe.

It’s where all information comes. It’s where all communication is done. And especially in these shut-in days of COVID, it’s our portal to the larger world.

Considering its central place in our lives, it may be time to trick out your phone — or those of your nearest and dearest — with a handful of essential accessories. From speakers to headphones, from tripods to power batteries, the 10 items assembled here as part of TNW Deals’ Pre-Black Friday Sale are all designed to maximize your smartphone’s abilities — and their prices are designed to save you some money as well.

Plus, if you enter the coupon code “SAVE15NOV” during checkout, you can get an added 15 percent off your final total.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – $66.30 (Reg. $129) with SAVE15NOV

Part of Apple’s partnership with Beats, the Powerbeats3 “get a lot of things right,” according to TechRadar. The improved ergonomic design serves up authentic, wide-ranging sound with dynamic highs and powerful lows powered by dual-driver acoustics. The flexible, secure-fit earhooks provide a personalized and comfortable fit, which matches up with the 12-hour battery. Plus with Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge is all you need for up to an hour of playback.

Soundfreaq Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker – $55.25 (Reg. $79) with SAVE15NOV

Big sound can come from small packages. Designed to be tiny, but mighty, this Sound Spot speaker delivers rich sound and power you might not expect given its travel-friendly size. With 7 hours of battery life per charge, this speaker also comes with tone control settings so users can adjust the audio to suit their musical taste.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $67.15 (Reg. $259) with SAVE15NOV

The Z2s feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of other headphones, while the Sound2.0 technology with aptX and T-Quiet active noise-cancellation creates brilliant audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. An Amazon’s Choice product honoree, they’re designed to cradle your ear and sit securely for a comfortable all-day fit.

All-in-One AI 360° Smart Face Tracking Tripod – $24.65 (Reg. $49) with SAVE15NOV

This tripod doesn’t just have the ability to rotate a full 360 degrees. With its built-in AI features, this camera will actually lock on to your face and track you while it shoots. Once it’s fired up, you’ll get great photos and video, all without ever touching your phone.

U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with Light and Tripod – $42.50 (Reg. $99) with SAVE15NOV

Sometimes, a great camera isn’t enough, so the U-STREAM gives you all the accessories to bring your own personal production studio everywhere you go. The package features a 10-inch ring light with three distinct lighting options so you’ll always look your best. And it can all be positioned correctly with the adjustable tripod stand that extends up to a full 52 inches high.

Hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer – $58.65 (Reg. $79) with SAVE15NOV

You don’t realize the importance of a gimbal to shooting clean video until you’re using an ultra-light smartphone gimbal stabilizer like the iSteadyX. With its upgraded motor and all-new iSteady 3.0 algorithm, you’ll get brilliantly smooth camera motions that look like a Hollywood Steadi-Cam. Combined with the Hohem Pro App, the iSteady X can even follow some built-in cinematic templates to create truly epic videos.

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable – $21.25 (Reg. $30) with SAVE15NOV

Whether you’ve got an iPhone or an Android, a tablet, a MacBook or even wireless earphones, this 6-in-1 charging cable is ready to juice your devices back to life. Packed with Lightning, USB-C, Micro USB and other convenient connectors, this cable hooks up to virtually anything. And in addition to 6.5 feet of durable connectivity, it also pushes up to 100 watts of power, the fastest possible speed for MacBooks, laptops, smartphones, and other USB electronics.

Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5 – $38.25 (Reg. $54) with SAVE15NOV

With four high-speed USB ports and a built-in wireless fast charger, this power hub can bring back up to five devices at the same time. And the wireless power feed can restore an iPhone or Apple Watch at twice the speed of other Qi-enabled chargers. Meanwhile, the clean, space-saving design fits nicely anywhere, while the individual docking stations keep all devices neatly arranged while charging without unsightly wires everywhere.

Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank – $42.50 (Reg. $119) with SAVE15NOV

This 3-in-1 charger lets you power up AirPods and an Apple Watch wirelessly, while a cable feeds power to your iOS or Android phone. At only 5 inches long and able to fit in the palm of your hand, you can carry it at all times, packed with 8,000mAh of available power. And it comes in three cool colors too.

Zendure SuperHub Charger and Hub with Dual PD – $59.50 (Reg. $99) with SAVE15NOV

Make no mistake — this credit-card-sized power adapter and hub is more than just a charger. While it will definitely charge up to three USB-A and USB-C devices, the SuperHub also features 5Gbps data transfer, so you can use it as your ordinary USB hub as well. You can even use the SuperHub to connect your compatible phone, tablet, or laptop to a high-resolution display and enjoy up to 4K video seamlessly.

Prices‌ ‌are‌ ‌subject‌ ‌to‌ ‌change.‌ ‌

Read next: Zoom is getting rid of its 40-minute limit, but just for Thanksgiving