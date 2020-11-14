Start 2021 by learning every programming hot button, all in one giant uber-bundle of training

TLDR: The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle collects 26 courses with training in dozens of major coding disciplines every programmer needs to know.

While the latest U.S. jobs report shows the country slowly rebounding fiscally from the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t be fooled — the job market is as fierce today as it’s ever been in our lifetimes.

To land the kind of job you want these days, you’re going to have to stand out over some serious competition. Part of that means having qualifications that jump off your CV and get a hiring manager’s attention. Like the fact that about half of the jobs paying over $57,000 a year require applicants to have at least some coding knowledge. And jobs that require coding skills end up paying about $22,000 a year more than jobs that don’t.

With the overwhelming volume of knowledge coming out of The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle ($59.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you should have no trouble adding some interesting new bullet points to your skills array.

This assortment is absolutely no joke, including 26 different courses covering all manner of introductory to advanced coding for a newbie to devour.

Just as with actually coding, there’s no predetermined entry point with all this training. But also just like real life, users will find on-ramps from which to start your programming journey through a host of different doorways.

You can go the classic route and learn basics like website building, databases and more with courses like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript: Certification Course for Beginners, JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp, or PHP and MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners.

Or you can leap in and start with a more unique programming language like The Complete C# Programming Course, 2020 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp, or Python for Everyone.

Or you could take another lane entirely and start in to particular learning areas that interest you like app building (SwiftUI Apps for All Apple Platforms), data entry (The Ultimate Amazon Honeycode Guide: Build 7 Apps), or microcomputers and DIY electronics (Raspberry Pi Essentials and Extras).

There’s even a path to drive right into some of the prime job growth areas as well, with courses covering data analysis (Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis) or machine learning (Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners).

And once you’re finished with all those…well, you’re still not even through half of the content stockpile in this collection.

Regularly valued at over $3,800, this massive learning treasure trove is practically being given away at less than $3 per course, only $59.99.

