These courses will get your ready to ace Cisco’s network certification tests

Even companies who didn’t usually think of their technology needs as being part of a big-N Network before are probably thinking in those terms now. With workers remotely doing their thing for the foreseeable future in many industries, it’s never been more vital for a company to have a knowledgeable, experienced network admin overseeing all their tech.

As the worldwide leader in digital networking, teleconferencing and sharing information, Cisco is still the gold standard for any IT expert. With the training found in The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), networking pros can make sure their talents meet the needs of 2020 businesses to achieve certification as a bonafide Cisco-approved expert.

Here’s what you will learn

This collection includes five courses that dig into the most important aspects of Cisco hardware and software protocols to help users pass Cisco’s most critical certification exams.

To explore how routing and switching technologies work in real-world environments, The Complete Guide to Cisco CCNA 200-125 and Cisco ICND2 200-105: CCNA Bootcamp

courses set the stage. Through practice labs for hands-on configuration and troubleshooting experience, the training includes all the concepts needed to earn the most in-demand networking certification around: the Cisco CCNA 200-125 exam.

With its emphasis on networking, the CCENT certification is another key validation of a Cisco expert’s skills. The Cisco ICND1 100-105: CCENT Certification Bootcamp covers that range of knowledge, featuring complete and easy to understand explanations of each technology area covered in the CCENT exam.

Meanwhile, Cisco Certified Network Associate IPv4 Course gets deeper into duties every Cisco-certified networking pro needs to understand, including IP addressing, subnetting, VLSM, route summarization, wildcard masking, common network equipment, basic router administrative commands and more.

Finally, Cisco Certified Network Associate: Multiple Practice Labs and Border Gateway Pro is where theory meets reality. These hands-on practice labs put students right in the situations they can expect to face on Cisco certification exams, including tasks like creating virtual local area networks, verifying and configuring IP addresses, and establishing border gateway protocol (BGP).

