This VPN and password manager from Nord protects your web connection and passwords at over 70% off

TLDR: With The Essential Nord 2-Year Subscription Bundle, you’ll have complete VPN coverage and account password protection at more than 70 percent off.

It’s tempting to think that cybercrime is only felt by companies and large organizations. The facts, however, don’t bear that out.

Over 40 percent of all small businesses have suffered a cyberattack, with almost 65 percent of all businesses reporting they’ve been victimized. Meanwhile, more than 60 million Americans have been impacted by identity theft. And unfortunately, cybersecurity experts are forecasting 2021 will not see improvement.

Protecting yourself, your information and your technology from cybercriminals, information thieves and all those other bad actors online should be everyone’s top digital priority. With The Essential Nord 2-Year Subscription Bundle ($99, 71 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can make sure your biggest online privacy and protection needs are covered through late 2022.

If you don’t know Nord, you haven’t been paying attention. For nearly a decade, NordVPN has been one of the preeminent VPN providers on the scene. Lauded by CNET on their Best VPNs of 2020 list as “an encryption powerhouse with the best VPN bang for your buck,” NordVPN is now an online security solution used by over 14 million users worldwide.

As a NordVPN user, your traffic is filtered through NordVPN’s double encrypted connection to the web, securing your access regardless of whether you’re on a public WiFi hotspot, a cell network, or a home router. Their high-speed network of over 5,500 server locations in 59 countries ensures a cloaked, anonymous web experience, allowing your IP address and all other vital information stays staunchly protected from cyber-thieves, government agencies and all other manners of cyber snoop.

In addition to helping you bypass international content restrictions, NordVPN has also long adhered to a strict no-logging policy, which ensures no records exist of your web activities anywhere at any time.

That sense of security will only be reinforced by two years of NordPass protection as well. This password manager does all the heavy lifting for you, creating, remembering and even autofilling your passwords safely into all your logins and other accounts all over the web.

With NordPass, you’re covered by all the latest security practices and industry protection standards, including two-factor authentication and their powerful XChaCha20 encryption, which makes their passwords virtually unbreakable. And with NordPass’ zero-knowledge architecture, even they don’t have access to your passwords, assuring only you can get in.

Two years of NordVPN and NordPass coverage is a $346 value, but with the current offer, you can get both for the next 24 months for only $99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Samsung batters Apple to become America's top phone manufacturer