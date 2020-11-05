Wrangle work from home burnout with this mental fitness app

TLDR: The Calmind Mental Fitness App takes a naturalistic approach to calming anxiety, improving mental focus, eliminating sleep issues and creating a happier, healthier you.

If anxiety feels like it’s been a constant companion this year, you’re certainly not alone. Yet while the existential dread of pandemics, economic uncertainty and political strife have taken their toll on millions, there are viable methods for keeping those demons at bay.

Unfortunately, yoga and meditation just aren’t the right speed for many of those sufferers. Both bring a lot of preconceived baggage that some novice practitioners can find it tough to get past.

Calmind ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) takes a different approach to your mental well-being, providing a natural approach to self-care that can help users improve their focus and productivity, relieve stress, promote a better night’s sleep and more.

This digital therapy app combines elements of neuroscience, psychoacoustics, positive CBT and technology into a new form of self improvement that just might help lift any negative energy or soothe any frayed nerves.

Since the key to productivity is a clear focus, Calmind starts by combining special tracks and binaural beats to help unlock your secret brain power. With some work, you’ll see how these lessons begin to improve attention, boost concentration and memory and block out the distractions to slow down projects like writing, studying, learning and more.

If you’ve never heard of binaural beats, it’s a method of feeding audio into your brain through each ear at different frequencies. Teaming up with musicians and artists, Calmind combines ASMR triggers with binaural beats and tranquil tones into B-ASMR, a process that reduces stress levels, increases positive hormone production, and more easily removes negative feelings or anxiety.

And for those suffering from sleep issues, they’ll find sets of soothing and sensory-rich stories that lower stress, resist the impulse to overthink and generally help users drift off peacefully without the need for drugs.

This overarching approach to brain care allows users to ramp up positive emotion, fine tune mental acuity, boost psychological resilience, and generally help you become a calmer, more focused, happier version of yourself.

Available for desktop and iOS, a lifetime of Calmind Mental Fitness app access comes right now for just $39.99, including an extra $30 price drop off its already discounted price.

