With DocPro, you can create all your own legal documents for your business in minutes

TLDR: With DocPro, you get access to over 1,500 templates for legal documents of every kind, all fully customizable for all your business and personal needs.

There are a handful of moments that will always tie a business owner or freelancer’s innards in knots. One of those moments is whenever that entrepreneur realizes that they’re going to need to get a lawyer involved to straighten something out.

No one argues that an attorney isn’t an important and much-needed resource. But whenever you need one, all you can often think about is the bill that comes on the other end. Therefore, anything a business or even an individual can do to avoid needing a lawyer is a colossal savings.

Contracts and other legal documents are one of those areas where you can keep from feeding your lawyer’s bank account. With a lifetime subscription to DocPro ($49.99, 75 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll have access to customizable legal documents for less than the cost of getting an attorney on the phone for 10 minutes.

With one of the largest libraries of document and legal contract templates anywhere, users will almost always find a contract, cover letter, will, or other document to suit their needs. DocPro has over 1,500 templates to choose from, ranging from categories like commercial sales and marketing, intellectual property, litigation and liability management, settlements and even family and personal relationship help.

Each template has been thoroughly reviewed and converted into an easy-to-use template by legal professionals, so once you find what you need, you’re practically halfway finished already.

With DocPro, all you have to do is pick the document, customize it with DocPro’s step-by-step guide, then save and download your finished product in Microsoft Word or PDF formats. It’s that simple.

Depending on their complexity, DocPro documents usually cost between 1 and 3 credits each, but with this deal, you automatically receive 100 document credits for your immediate use. The credits come with no expiration date and are good for the duration of your lifetime DocPro access.

Regularly a $200 value, you can pick up the DocPro lifetime subscription and the 100 document credits now for only $49.99.

