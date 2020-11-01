This in-depth Microsoft Excel and data analysis training can turn you into a true data scientist

TLDR: This 24-course collection delving into Microsoft Excel and all manner of data analysis can get you ready to launch into a whole new lucrative career.

Here’s a question involving large numbers for you to ponder. Data scientists are making an average annual salary of $113,000. Then consider what you’re making each year right now for doing whatever it is that you do. Now subtract the second number from the first number. If you’re left with a very, very large number at the end of that equation, it might be a good time to consider a career change.

Now that you’ve successfully completed your first serious data analysis problem, learn the rest with the training available in The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel and Data Certification Bundle. It’s on sale right now at hundreds off its regular price, only $69.99 from TNW Deals.

And in case you’re concerned, this is not some quick overview kind of training. This package is a behemoth, featuring 24 courses covering over 90 hours of instruction in organizing and manipulating data with some of today’s most powerful tools.

Of course, one of the most powerful data analysis tools on the planet has actually been around for over three decades. Across more than a dozen courses, you’ll get the complete, unabridged tour of Microsoft Excel, the primary data organization and analysis tool since the 80s.

From basic operations to elite-level tips and tricks, these courses explain every aspect of importing, sorting and drawing conclusions from Excel data. Courses explore pivot tables, Power Query, formulas, data visualization, DAX and more. Once you’re finished, you’ll be equipped to draw better results and craft better solutions to a wide range of projects and problems. There’s also training here in using Power BI, another of Microsoft’s crafty business intelligence apps.

Meanwhile, Excel is just an onramp to a larger world of data analysis knowledge still to come. Students get training in using the data-driven language of SAS programming. Then, they earn a background of coding in Python, probably the most impactful language today in hardcore data science fields. A pair of finance courses delve into how to handle your own financial modeling and build client-ready deliverables from scratch.

This collection even offers training in using data visualization favorite Tableau as well as automation and machine learning helper Alteryx.

It would usually cost almost $2,400 to get all of this training separately. But as part of The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel and Data Certification Bundle, it’s a fraction of that price, just $69.99.