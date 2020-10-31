Aspiring to be a full time entrepreneur? Then you should probably consider these five growth tools

Going it alone in the big bad world of business can be both nerve-racking and strangely freeing. Obviously, a one-man-band heaps a lot of responsibility on his or her own shoulders when every success or failure leans entirely on them. However, it does grant cagey thinkers the opportunity to work smart and streamline operations in a way that can’t happen with loads of employees to consider.

We pulled together five resources that should really help these solo artists maximize their time and efforts, including assets to improve their marketing, balance their books and keep their biggest projects on-track, on-time and on-budget. Each is also on sale at up to more than 90 percent off their regular price.

Learn design

There are no more powerful digital creation apps than Adobe’s vaunted Creative Cloud Suite — and this collection shows you how to use them all like a pro. Over eight courses packed with more than 60 hours of instruction, you’ll get guided lessons in using eight of Adobe CC’s most valuable tools to create virtually anything in the digital space. From image editing with Photoshop and Lightroom to video production with Premiere and After Effects to graphic design work in Illustrator, InDesign and more, there won’t be any need to hire an outside ad team. This collection proves there’s nothing outside your own capabilities. Get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $33.99.

Manage projects

Project management can make or break a company of any size. With this training in enlisting Agile Scrum to oversee all aspects of your biggest endeavours, you’ll understand the basics of Scrum without paying thousands on a pricey certification course. You’ll learn how to set timelines, manage resources, adjust to changes and cut down on the chances for bad outcomes. This training will help you be a better communicator while you stay in touch with every aspect of a project from concept to finished product. Get the Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle for $29.99.

Market, market, market

Under the tutelage of award-winning digital media pro Ben Silverstein, this five-course, nine-hour bundle is a roadmap for creating effective, clever marketing content that actually connects with your audience. It’s all here to understand advertising and marketing, run a successful campaign, and grow your business in inventive new ways. You’ll learn how to make smarter decisions about your digital advertising efforts, where to get the best research for your campaigns, how programmatic advertising fits in, and more. Get the Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle for $29.99.

Selling online

Sellful in a one-stop shop for managing all digital aspects of your growing business. It’ll help you get a website up and running, create workflows, manage marketing, keep your finances in order and even automate some of those steps along the way. From online shopping to CRM, from appointment booking to audience engagement, Sellful brings all those tools into harmony, so you can manage all sides of your operation from one easy-to-use platform. Get the Sellful: All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs for $49.

Always track the money

Rated Excellent by PCMag, QuickBooks has been one of the go-to online accounting solutions for years. With a one-year subscription to their Essentials plan, you’ll have all the resources you need to know where every dollar, quarter or penny is going. QuickBooks lets you track bill status, record invoices, set up recurring payments, manage business taxes and run detailed reports digging into every corner of your books. QuickBooks makes sure you always stay on top of how your business is doing without all the stress. Get QuickBooks® Essentials Plan: 1-Yr Subscription for $289.99.