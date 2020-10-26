This highly rated Google Play Store language learning app is now on sale

TLDR: Memrise Language Learning eschews grammar and hard language rules for fun, engaging real-world based foreign language learning methods.

There are plenty of language learning apps out there, each attempting to make their case as the best way to learning another language. It’s always helpful to look at the reviews when you’re about to commit to hours and hours of work getting conversant in a new language.

What others are saying

Memrise has emerged as one of the most respected and best-reviewed methods out there for learning a new language online. A winner of a Google Play Award for best app as well as a PC Mag Editor’s Choice honoree, even the venerable CNET called Memrise the “best (app) for learning to speak casually in a new language.”

More than 50 million users in almost 190 countries over the past decade have used Memrise Language Learning.

What’s different about Memrise?

After choosing from Memrise’s 22 different tongues, you can leap headlong into this decidedly naturalistic approach to language learning.

In fact, Memrise thrives by avoiding the standard instruction tropes of starting to speak a new language. It favors a gamification approach that keeps training light, fun and based on building situational understanding.

First, Memrise starts to build your vocabulary by watching and listening to videos made by native speakers talking from their homes. As students progress through each video, they’ll start to pick up the individual voice and accent of the speaker, while also getting a taste of the language’s culture as the subject explores their city and explains their life and customs.

From there, Memrise ups the ante, challenging learners with engaging exercises to use words and phrases to deal with actual real-life situations. The app also learns how the student is learning, then crafts their learning path in response by studying what the student does well and where they still fail.

Finally, the fun exercises and rapid-fire quizzes help students push themselves organically, allowing them to set daily goals, create learning reminders and even go head-to-head against other students to command the top of their language leaderboards.

