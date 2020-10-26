Python and artificial intelligence are the future so learn it all here for less than $5 a course

TLDR: The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle explore training in data science and how to build machines that think for themselves.

After 20 years as one of the undisputed kings of programming languages, Java may be about to relinquish its crown. For two decades, Java and C have held the top two spots on Tiobe’s programming language rankings.

After experiencing what Tiobe called an “all-time low” in popularity, falling over 4 percentage points in year-over-year usage rates, Java is now poised to see its no. 2 rankings usurped by the hard-charging Python.

And yes, C programming should be looking over its shoulder as well. Python and its monumental role in advanced programming technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence have made it the fastest-growing coding discipline of the past decade.

You can learn Python from the ground up as well as some of its most important applications in The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle. It’s now available for $39.96, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

This package includes nine courses featuring almost 40 hours of training covering all things Python, from basic fundamentals through to how it’s used in some of the most in-demand tech fields working today.

Three courses — Python: Introduction to Data Science and Machine Learning A-Z, Python for Beginners: Learn All the Basics of Python and Python For Beginners: The Basics For Python Development — get the training underway with basic math concepts, data science introductions, programming do’s and don’ts, as well as everything a new user needs to understand how and why Python works so well.

After a brief segue into a pair of courses centered around data organization and visualization using fellow data science stalwart R programming, the training then steps up to more advanced Python-related subjects: deep learning and the creation of artificial intelligence.

Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning and AI in Python gives learners a grounding in using Keras, Google’s powerful deep learning framework, to create artificial neural networks and the foundations of how machines are being constructed to think and act on their own. That learning expands in Image Processing and Analysis Bootcamp with OpenCV and Deep Learning in Python, where Python Tensorflow and Keras are used to help machines actually interpret images and extract meaning.

Deep learning models get deeper exploration in Master PyTorch for Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) and Deep Learning before learning how to speed up those processes by using H2O in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: A H2O Approach.

The entire package is a nearly $1,800 collection of training, but by getting in on this bundle now, you can get each course at less than $5 each, only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

