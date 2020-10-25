Avoid work from home burn out with this highly rated meditation app, now over half off

TLDR: With the Omvana Meditation app, users get help beyond calming anxiety to actually prompt real growth and improved results in your daily life.

Most meditation courses and programs have the same basic purpose: to help you relax, center and find peace. Those are, of course, all very important, very worthwhile goals. However, if you’re going to put in the often significant time investment to meditate and focus and attempt to tap into your innermost self, then it might be worth getting even more out of the effort than some momentary calm.

With the Omvana meditation app, their goal isn’t to get users better at meditation, but to get them better at navigating life. Right now, access to one year of their Omvana meditation services are available at almost 60 percent off its regular price, only $24.99 from TNW Deals.

While Omvana can certainly help anyone alleviate stress, calm anxiety and boost focus, their offerings through working with the world’s best personal growth teachers aim even higher, attempting to help you achieve more in life and actually raise your performance level personally, and professionally as well as metaphysically.

The Omvana app is home to a massive, ever-growing library of powerful meditations delivered by world-class instructors. Whether you want to lower your stress, get better sleep, or create better focus, users can find a meditation keyed to their specific need.

From stress management to healing to attracting abundance to visualizing your ideal future and more, these teachings are led by top-flight instructors renowned for their techniques stimulating personal growth, instructors like Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Bob Proctor, Michael Beckwith, Vishen Lakhiani, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned meditator or just getting started, Omvana brings these hundreds of beautifully crafted tracks to users of all levels, in everything from bite-sized sessions for busy people, to contemplative deep dives into the subconscious for more advanced users.

These guided meditations can also be mixed with your choice of ambient music and other tracks to help you better transcend into higher levels of consciousness. One of 2019’s best meditation app award winners from editors at Healthline, Omvana can help you master your productivity, create a clarity of vision, boost your confidence and self-esteem and basically made you into a happier, healthier you.

Regularly $59, a one-year subscription to the Omvana Meditation app is now 58 percent off, down to just $24.99 while this offer lasts. You can also get a lifetime subscription for only $99.99.

