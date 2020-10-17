Excel shouldn’t just be a resume bullet. This package can help you know Excel the right way

TLDR: The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle goes in-depth on Microsoft’s industry-leading data management software, helping you become an analysis pro.

Do you know how to use Microsoft Excel? Or do you really KNOW how to use Excel? There’s definitely a difference — and if you’re hired for a job that requires some Excel knowledge, an employer knows pretty darn quick which category their new hire falls into.

There are Excel experts IRO (in resume only) — and then, there are Excel experts who really have full command of how the world’s most popular data management software can be used. If you fall more into group 1 than group 2, you might want to bone up with the training in The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

This collection gathers up eight courses that can help even first-time Excel users understand basic Excel functions as well as the more expert applications of Excel that make it a fundamental organization and analysis tool for anyone looking to find out what raw numbers are actually trying to say.

The training starts right at the beginning with Excel Beginner 2019, a newbie’s introduction which offers a solid grounding in the basics of Excel and guides users toward greater confidence using spreadsheets. There’s also an Excel Beginner for Mac 2019 course if you’re an Apple user.

With a firm grip on the fundamentals, Excel Advanced 2019 pushes the training forward. Users get a deeper understanding of more advanced Excel features that delve into high-level consolidation, analysis, and reporting of financial information. If you never knew how to calculate interest or how depreciation works, you will after this course.

On the topic of finances, Excel for Business Analysts goes even further, featuring opportunities to get experience using specific functions, formulas, and tools in Excel to conduct crackerjack business or data analysis.

In Power Pivot, Power Query and DAX in Excel, users explore some of Excel’s most powerful tools, such as high-level sorting and other organizational tips in Power Query and review capabilities of a PivotTable, all made possible with knowledge of the DAX formula language. PivotTables also take the spotlight in Advanced PivotTables in Excel, with deeper training in how to make the most of this powerful data analysis function.

Finally, VBA is the proprietary programming language that makes Excel go, and facilities all of its highest level automation. VBA for Beginners and VBA Intermediate explain how to use that language to get the absolute most out of everything Excel brings to the table.

Usually priced at almost $650, shoppers can save over 90 percent by getting the complete collection now for just $39.99.

